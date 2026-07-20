Two Joes Better Than One - Why Flacco's Presence is So Important to Burrow, Bengals Beyond the Insurance

Much of Season 3 of Netflix’s “Quarterback” dealt with highlights and storylines from 2025, meaning little of it was relevant to 2026.

But there was one scene.

In Episode 6 as the show was setting up the return of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow – who was featured in Season 2 – from toe surgery, there as a shot of him at practice alongside Season 3 star Joe Flacco.

The two are comparing their grips and other mechanics while throwing at practice.

Whether Burrow studied Flacco through the years or just dove deep into his mechanics while watching film last year, he’s able to demonstrate what he sees from the 41-year-old veteran.

Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco chopping it up about their technique, hand placement, approach and footwork is MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/fwTNkdO8Dx — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 19, 2026

“I’m trying out my front side like you throw it,” Burrow says.

“What’s that?” Flacco asks.

“I feel like you kind of open up to it a little more,” Burrow replies.

“Do you think so,” Flacco responds.

“It’s like you’re a little more deliberate with where you put it,” Burrow says. “I was always just trying to get my foot in the ground fast. But I feel like once you decide where you’re throwing it, you don’t rush it. And you get (the foot) down where you want it, and you’re more deliberate with it.

“It feels like my sequencing is a little better like that,” he adds.

Flacco explains that he does it that way because it’s how he feels comfortable before going on to demonstrate a slower approach and his current one as Burrow listens and watches.

“I’d rather be a little bit slow to put my back foot in the ground,” Flacco says.

“I always try to do the opposite,” Burrow says.

It’s just an 80-second snippet of their relationship, but it shows the value a veteran in the room can have when he’s not only explaining fundamentals and mechanics but prompting Burrow to try something new knowing how long and successful Flacco’s career has been.

Similar conversations could be happening on the sideline. We didn’t see any specific examples on “Quarterback,” but you can be sure that Flacco can be a valuable resource for Burrow when he comes off the field and they go over the pre- and post-snap images.

Or it could be other things Flacco is seeing from the different vantage point on the bench.

This is the first time Burrow will go into a season with that kind of knowledge and experience at his fingertips.

With the exception of the first few games of his career, he’s always been the most experienced quarterback in the room.

In 2020, the Bengals backups were Ryan Finley and Brandon Allen, each of whom had the first three starts of their career in 2019.

Burrow had more experience by Week 4.

Finley came off the bench in Week 11 at Washington after Burrow tore his ACL, and the Bengals signed Allen off the practice squad to take over as the starter the following week.

After trading Finley in the offseason, the Bengals went into 2021 with Burrow (10 career starters) and Allen (eight). They signed Browning (zero career games) to the practice squad in September.

The backups were Allen and Browning again 2022 and 2023, with the team adding AJ McCarron ahead of the Week 3 game against the Rams in 2023 when it appeared Burrow might not be able to play after aggravating his calf injury in Week 2.

McCarron had 17 career games and four starts at that point, while Burrow had 44 starts.

Browning made his NFL debut in 2024 after Burrow’s wrist injury, starting seven games. He added three more starts last year before the team traded for Flacco.

Having a backup quarterback with a lot of NFL experience is not a prerequisite for success.

Look at the last five Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and their backups.

2025 Seahawks – Sam Darnold (Drew Lock)

2024 Eagles – Jalen Hurts (Kenny Pickett)

2023 Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes (Blaine Gabbert)

2022 Chiefs – Mahomes (Chad Henne)

2021 Rams – Matthew Stafford (John Wolford)

During his news conference in March after signing a one-year, $6 million contract to return to Cincinnati – and again on the final episode of the season – Flacco cites how much he enjoys being around Burrow as a reason for his willingness to settle into a backup role rather than pursue a chance to be a starter someone.

Burrow touched on Flacco’s value earlier this offseason as well.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I love being around Joe and watching him play. To have somebody behind me who can step in and play the way he did last year will put our team in a good position.”