'Virtually No Chance' Bengals Sign Key Member of 2026 Secondary to Contract Extension

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler assessed the chances of contract extensions for a few NFL stars this week. The insider doesn't expect anything to get done with DJ Turner II ahead of Week 1.

The 2023 second-round pick is entering the last year of his rookie deal, and things have been very quiet on any negotiations for a new contract.

"No Chance"

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler sees "virtually no chance" it happens before next Sunday's season opener against Tampa Bay.

"Turner is an underrated cover man out of the AFC North," Fowler noted. "But this deal has virtually no chance to get done before Week 1, barring a massive and unexpected uptick. It isn't close, and Turner is poised to play out his rookie deal.

"If Cincinnati follows its own blueprint, it will franchise-tag Turner as it did with another star defensive back, Jessie Bates III, in 2022. Bates had to play on the tag before reaching a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Turner will be in line for a large payday in free agency, if he reaches it. But the franchise tag is a real possibility here."

The top of the cornerback market just got a reset with the Seahawks now paying Devon Witherspoon a position-leading $33 million per year on average.

The franchise tag for the position was just over $21 million for one season this year, but that will rise closer to $25 million next season.

Turner has risen up the ranks of the NFL cornerback hierarchy throughout the past two seasons after a shaky start in his career.

He's a projected breakout Pro Bowl candidate this coming season under the refined rules for that now-disbanded game, and that rise is reflected in his new No. 0 jersey.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed Turner's change earlier this offseason.

“I think he has earned it,” Taylor said about his top cornerback. “I wouldn’t have done this for just anybody. I was open to the possibility because I think DJ represents a lot of the things we take great pride in. I did apologize to Jessie Bates because Jessie had always wanted No. 3 and I would always hold off. DJ’s quote to me was ‘Jessie walked so I could run.’ I wasn’t ready to crack with Jessie, but over time (DJ) wore me down.”

Turner is hoping to wear down more top receivers week in and week out this fall to make the Bengals think very hard about offering him big money at some point. He just finished tied for third in the NFL with 18 pass breakups last season.

Check out the full extension look from Fowler here.

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