'What A Difference A Year Makes' - Steady Growth Continuing For Bengals' Young Linebackers

Demtrius Knight Jr. is feeling a big difference in his game compared to a year ago. Cincinnati is past the halfway point of training camp, and things are seemingly coming together very well for their second-year linebackers, such as Knight and Carter.

That's hammered home even more by the fact that the front office has made zero push to bring in any competition for that young duo. They are playing faster behind this new defensive line and sharpening more skills in Thursday's joint practice.

Rising Talents?

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) gestures with linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight dove into the latest growth on ESPN 1530's Tony And Mo Training Camp Show.

"Coach (Al Golden) just said it to the entire defense a couple of meetings ago. What a difference a year will make for everybody to get under their belts," Knight noted. "Last year we were trying to iron out the kinks, see what we did well, see what we didn't do well, and then of course, the off-season we bring in monsters up front that also help you play fast as a linebacker. You've got guys that have to be game-planned for. Yeah. So it's like, man, if they can focus on them, it gives Barrett and me and other linebackers chances to fly around and make plays a lot faster."

Knight has bonded in a big way with his linebacker classmate. Even with the big South Carolina-Clemson rivalry looming between them, it's been a strong year of gelling through failure and success.

Cincinnati had the worst linebacker play in the league last season, but that should be much different starting on Sept. 13 against the Buccaneers.

"We text each other all the time," Knight said about the relationship. "Big men of faith, big brothers of each other. Even though we came from opposite schools in Carolina, we won't speak of that school in orange, but that's my brother forever. Every day I practice, I'll tell him I got you. He tells me I got him, and it's been that way since we were playing together in the season.

"So it's a big part of the brotherhood, but it's also the other part of being able to trust the guy to my left or to my right, whichever we are. But continuing to grow together, and knowing that we're going to continue to put our heart on the line every time we're out there."

The iron gets sharper on today during arguably the biggest training camp outing of the whole cycle.

Chicago is in town fir a competitive joint practice.

Tony and Mo w/ Demetrius Knight Jr. -- 8/18/26 https://t.co/PX40Hq80Hm — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) August 18, 2026

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