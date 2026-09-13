Winners and Losers From Bengals’ Week 1 Win Over Buccaneers

The Bengals made a statement win to start their 2026 season on Sunday, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27. Both the offense and defense looked ready to compete this season as soon as they hit the field, scoring 24 total points off of three first-half turnovers.

Here are six winners and three losers after Sunday's season opening victory:

Winner: Barrett Carter

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) runs onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter looked completely different from the rookie linebacker we saw last season. To start, he helped sack Baker Mayfield, forcing the first fumble of the game.

He then showed excellent pursuit on a tackle against Chris Godwin on a handoff, and later read a screen play perfectly for a TFL on Bucky Irving. His biggest play came on what looked like a solid play from Mayfield on a scramble, where he punched the ball out for another fumble.

Carter finished with eight tackles, half a sack, and a TFL.

Loser: Defensive Line Discipline

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four veteran offside penalties cannot happen. B.J. Hill, Jonathan Allen, and T.J. Slaton all lined up over the line of scrimmage at times, making life easier for Mayfield and the Bucs' offense. All three veterans were called for offsides.

Slaton's penalty negated what would have been a two-yard loss against Irving, and later, Irving would walk in for the first Buccaneers touchdown of the game.

Winner: Bryan Cook

Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook celebrates with teammates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cook opened up the game with a solid assist to Jalen Davis on a deep shot to Emeka Egbuka that helped Davis get a PBU. He then followed that up with his own forced fumble, which fellow addition Boye Mafe recovered directly after the scoop-and-score.

It did not end there, though. Cook also recovered a loose fumble in the end zone on the very next Bucs offensive drive. The Bengals' newest safety and hometown hero has already made a clear impact on this defense.

Loser: Joe Burrow

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow looked solid in the first half, using his legs and spreading the ball out to seven different receivers. However, he did not look as effective after halftime and tossed a dreadful pick-six to Bucs rookie Josiah Trotter to allow the Buccaneers back into the game.

He had 11 completions for 121 yards and an interception in the second half. He ultimately completed 25-of-35 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Winner: Boye Mafe

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) reacts after a play during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The free agent additions on defense made an impact quickly in Cincinnati. Mafe beat All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs for a sack and forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter for the defense's fourth turnover of the day, halting momentum for Tampa Bay.

Add in a key fumble recovery forced by Bryan Cook, and the coaching staff has to be happy on the early returns from their improved defense.

Loser: Ja'Marr Chase

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase commanded the attention of the Buccaneers secondary all game long. Targeted just four times, Chase was clearly a focal point for the Buccaneers defense. He finished with two catches for 12 yards, forcing the Bengals offense to find other weapons.

Winner: Mike Gesicki

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts after a first-quarter touchdown at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gesicki was easily the most reliable target Burrow had in this game. He consistently found open space and had the first offensive touchdown of the Bengals' season. He was Burrow's most targeted receiver in the first half and finished the game with five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Winner: Evan McPherson

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evan Deckers before the opening of NFL regular season at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Money Mac remains a weapon for the Bengals, and that was clear after he put up field goals on back-to-back drives to put the team up by 17 points.

McPherson followed that up with two more field goals in the second half to keep the Bengals ahead by two scores, hitting all four of his attempts on the day.

Winner: Al Golden

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden takes questions from the press during the annual season kickoff media day event at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After all the scrutiny Golden and the Bengals' defense endured last season, he had a new and improved defense ready to play physical right away. The defense held the Buccaneers' offense to just 13 points and came away with four turnovers.

The additions on defense deserve a ton of credit, but Golden does as well for making sure everybody is in sync with each other.

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