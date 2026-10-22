Zac Taylor Delivers High Praise to Ravens HC Jesse Minter Prior to Week 7 Clash

There are a lot of storylines to follow as the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their first game against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

This is the first time the Bengals will face off against Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson called Cincinnati home for five years before turning in his orange and black for purple. Another major headline is that this will be the first time in a long time the Bengals will be playing a Ravens team not led by John Harbaugh.

The Ravens have handed over the head coaching reins to Jesse Minter. Minter was the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers before taking the head coaching position with the Ravens. On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave a lot of praise to the first-year head coach.

Hit The Ground Running

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Really smart. He's got a lot of confidence. I think the players respect him and have confidence in him," Taylor said when asked about what Minter has brought with him to Baltimore. "Did a great job when he was with the Chargers. You can just tell he's somebody in the industry that has always been well thought of and players have always had respect for him.

Last season with the Chargers, Minter's defense was one of the top in the league. The Chargers allowed just 285.2 yards per game a season ago, which was fourth-best in the NFL. This season, Minter's Ravens are allowing 310 yards per game.

It's going to be a clash of styles when these two teams take the field on Sunday.

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during a stop in play in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals offense is averaging 342.8 yards per game, and there's a chance that number can get even higher.

The pass game is obviously Cincinnati's strength. Joe Burrow is averaging 260 yards per game through the air, but it's the run game that can elevate this unit to another level.

If the Bengals are going to take the AFC North crown this season, the run game has to be better than what it has been at this stage in the season. The Bengals are bottom 10 in rushing yards per game this season, averaging 82 yards.

There are a lot of variables to play out before these teams take the field on Sunday. Including if Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be available. One thing is for certain: Taylor isn't overlooking a first-year head coach who could be without his top offensive talent.

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