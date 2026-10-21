Zac Taylor Drops Latest Bengals Practice Statuses as Team Health Improves Entering Ravens Matchup

It's all game weeks all the time for the Cincinnati Bengals moving forward in 2026. Zac Taylor's team is rolling into another practice today with pretty much every name on the active 53-man roster ready to row together and face the Ravens.

The only injury to monitor as of this writing is Kyle Dugger (quad), but he suited up for practice Wednesday and is on track to return. The backup safety was week-to-week and Taylor noted he made "great progress" over the team's bye week

Other than the injured reserve players, there are no other injuries for the Bengals. Taylor did say Andrei Iosivas is "making good progress" during his IR recovery from finger surgery.

Cincinnati is facing its second division opponent of the season, having already lost to the Steelers a few weeks ago. A 0-2 start in the division would be a tough hole to climb out of.

Strong Health

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor talk during a time out in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colbie Young is slated to be right near 100% for this game as the young receiver tries to make an impact this season.

"He's looked as good as he's looked in a long time," Taylor said about Young on Monday. "I think last week he had a good week on what he could handle from a rehab perspective. So this week to get him back involved, he looked good running around. So I think it's good to finally get him back and feel like he's closer to 100% health."

They actually get to face the Ravens on the road outside of primetime this go-around and boast the league's easiest remaining schedule according to ESPN's FPI.

The early bye week could end up benefiting Cincinnati if they handle player workloads the right way over the next three months.

"Not necessarily in the games. No, I mean we're going to do everything we can to win," Taylor said about changing player workloads in an early bye week season. "Does it change the workload during practice? Potentially. I think we've done a good job of that so far during the season with some of the guys that are more veteran. So we're never shying away from helping guys during the week that maybe don't need the physical reps, and we need them healthy on Sunday.

"Obviously, strange weeks are coming forward at us, and so we'll do a great job just with the schedule and trying to keep it off those guys as best we can."

Cincinnati is gunning for a 4-2 record this weekend.

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