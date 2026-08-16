Zac Taylor Explains Why Bengals Rookie Ceyair Wright Left the Team

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the middle of a very important preseason right now, as their Super Bowl window is wide open following a huge offseason. The Bengals got healthy on offense and bolstered the defense in a big way.

They suffered a sudden loss after rookie cornerback Ceyair Wright opted to step away from the team in order to pursue other opportunities, according to the Bengals.

This loss came out of nowhere for the Bengals following a Week 1 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions. Wright signed with the Bengals in undrafted free agency earlier this year. Following this move, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed the young cornerback's decision.

Zac Taylor Discusses Ceyair Wright's Decision to Leave the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jordan Moore (14) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ceyair J Wright (22) defends during Bengals practice at the Kettering Practice Fields in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I don't know how to properly define it for him. He called us last night and let us know that he had an opportunity. I know it was a difficult decision for him. I think two things he's really passionate about were colliding, and he decided to pursue this opportunity," Taylor said on Saturday. "He's a great kid, comes from a great university, and we wish him the best. He was fun to be around. He really competed hard for us. It was fun watching him play. I thought he was ascending as a player, but obviously he's chosen to go a different path."

While Taylor doesn't provide any specific details, it seems like Wright might be pushing harder to pursue his acting career. He notably played Lebron James' son in Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, which released in 2021. Wright has also recently appeared in the television series Grown-ish. Again, it's not confirmed that Wright is leaving for this reason, but that seems like the safest bet to make at the moment.

Wright is a talented cornerback and was gaining steam as the preseason began getting started. He's also a talented actor. Both jobs take up an immense amount of time, so it would be understandable if he was forced to pick one career or the other.

Why He Left

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) celebrates after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To add fuel to that fire, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported that Wright was recently offered a lead role in a big movie opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

"Ceyair Wright was offered a lead role in a big movie that he couldn't pass up. Filming will end in late October and he will be available to play then. Not giving up football, per source," Wilson wrote in a post to X.

It makes a ton of sense for Wright. He gets to shoot a movie that could launch his acting career. He wasn't going to make the Bengals' 53-man roster. Don't be shocked if he finds his way back to the Bengals at a later date, especially if they need cornerback help later this season.