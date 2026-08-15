Bengals Sign Local Cornerback, Get 2026 Training Camp Roster Back to Full Strength

The Bengals got their training camp roster back to 90 men on Saturday by adding a local talent.

Former Cincinnati cornerback Matthew McDoom is joining the team amidst Ceyair Wright's exit.

"CB Ceyair Wright has left the team to pursue other opportunities. He will be placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list and will not count against the 90-man roster," the team posted on social media.

McDoom was a key player for the Bearcats last season at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds.

He played in all 13 games, starting every regular-season contest for UC with 50 tackles, including eight apiece against Iowa State, BYU and TCU. He also had a pick-six against Oklahoma State.

Cincinnati has a filled roster now as Zac Taylor and his coaching staff work to cut that group down from 90 to 53 men in the coming weeks.

The Bengals open the 2026 season on Sept. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

“I am, yeah. There’s a lot of guys that got a lot of opportunity today to really showcase their abilities," Taylor said about the depth showing through after Thursday's 16-14 preseason win over Detroit. "Some guys really rise and stand out in these preseason games. It’ll be good to watch the tape, but there’s so much going on in a preseason game; sometimes you don’t have a full grasp on who’s making all the plays. But we’ll have a chance to watch the tape tomorrow morning and see who stood out.”

McDoom didn't get a call as a UDFA from Cincinnati, but he's back in the Nati now.

"I'm going to stay in this room as long as possible and let them deal with it up there (laughs), so let's just keep this thing (the news conference) going," Taylor said about the UDFA process after the 2026 NFL Draft. "It's a difficult, frustrating process sometimes. The scouts each have a position they're working through with the position coaches, and I'm happy to be an overseer where I just pop in room to room, offer people a slice of pizza, and say, 'If you need me to make a phone call, I'm happy to do it.' Those guys work really hard at this part of the process."

We have signed free agent CB Matthew McDoom. pic.twitter.com/Cn4eqT7SBA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 15, 2026

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