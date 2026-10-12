Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injury Situation Entering 2026 Bye Week

Zac Taylor and the Bengals are back from Florida, with no major injuries added to the ledger after a rough week on that front. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins got through the game without any setbacks, and Zac Taylor discussed the team's overall health before entering the official bye week window.

Cincinnati is 3-2 on the season for the first time since making the Super Bowl during Chase's rookie year in 2021. The Bengals beat Miami 31-24 and didn't have any huge issues pop up after the game.

"Swayze (Bozeman) broke his forearm, so he'll go to IR," Taylor said about the latest updates. "Tanner Hudson has a pec issue that we're gathering more information on. Kyle Dugger (quad) still week to week. Those are really the main three right now in terms of guys that would be affected coming out of the bye."

The Bozeman blow stings, he has played 63 snaps for the Bengals on special teams this season.

The Bengals kept up with the rest of the AFC contenders this week and didn't lose any ground in the division. A group that could get really shaken up after Cincinnati's second division game of the season on Oct. 25 against Baltimore.

Cincinnati has two AFC wins so far and needs to amass as many as possible.

"Glad we won. Hard to win in this league. We've certainly been in those games before where we let them slip away and didn't get the win," Taylor said on Sunday. "Credit to Miami. They fought us tooth and nail till the very end. I thought Jeff Hafley is doing a great job with these guys, man. He's got them believing. They fought us like they fought a lot of other teams. They gave themselves a chance. There are a lot of frustrating things on our end. We had two personal fouls. We fumbled twice in the red zone. We caught a kickoff on the four-yard line. We had a penalty on a field goal that led to a touchdown, gave them four points, and gave up over 200 yards rushing. Plenty to clean up.

"The bye hits us at a great time. I know these guys are worn out. We've had some down-to-the-wire games the last three weeks. I know how hot this one was today. The bye week comes at a great time for us to be 3-2. These guys will regroup. We know who we are. Today, there are a lot of things we have to clean up to be better when we go to Baltimore in two weeks."

The Bengals lick their injury wounds this week before preparing for Baltimore.

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