Orange Twist: Bengals Tweak 'Open in Orange' Uniform Combination for Home Opener Against Jaguars
CINCINNATI – For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are going with the “Open in Orange” them for their home opener, which will be Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But this year there is a twist.
Last year in the season opener, the Bengals wore orange pants with their orange jerseys for the first time in franchise history in a 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots.
On Sunday, the Bengals will ditch the orange pants and wear their orange jerseys on top of white pants with orange stripes and orange socks.
It’s been nearly four years since the team has sported this uniform combination.
The last time – and only time since the uniform redesign in 2021 – they wore this combo was Week 4, 2021, which also was against the Jaguars in a 24-21 win on Thursday Night Football.
It’s unclear if avoiding orange pants is simply a decision for this week or if they will be going away from them altogether.
The Bengals wore them five times last year, losing to the Patriots, Ravens and Chargers before beating the Browns in Week 16 and Steelers in Week 18.
Their history with orange jerseys has been stellar overall, but the run of success has stalled some recently.
The team is 27-11-1 (.705 winning percentage) overall since unveiling the orange jerseys in 2004.
But the Bengals have lost three consecutive games in them, with the most recent being a 44-38 setback against the Steelers in Week 13 last year.
In addition to the loss to the Patriots in 2024 opener, the Bengals also lost to the Steelers in Week 12, 2023, by a 16-10 score.
Cincinnati is 18-7 (.720) in orange jerseys with white pants.
Here is the full list of orange jersey games:
Dec. 1, 2024: Pittsburgh 44, Cincinnati 38 (black pants)
Sept. 8, 2024: New England 16, Cincinnati 10 (orange pants)
Nov. 26, 2023: Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10 (black pants)
Dec. 4, 2022: Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24 (black pants)
Jan. 2, 2022: Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31 (black pants)
Nov. 28, 2021: Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10 (black pants)
Sept. 30, 2021: Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21
Dec. 21, 2020: Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17
Oct. 6, 2019: Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23
Nov. 11, 2018: New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14 (black pants)
Oct. 7, 2018: Cincinnati 27, Miami 17
Nov. 26, 2017: Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16 (black pants)
Oct. 8, 2017: Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16 (black pants)
Dec. 4, 2016: Cincinnati 32, Philadelphia 14 (black pants)
Oct. 23, 2016: Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 17
Nov. 16, 2015: Houston 10, Cincinnati 6
Oct. 4, 2015: Cincinnati 36, Kansas City 21
Nov. 2, 2014: Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 23
Oct. 12, 2014: Cincinnati 37, Carolina 37
Nov. 17, 2013: Cincinnati 41, Cleveland 20
Sept. 22, 2013: Cincinnati 34, Green Bay 30
Dec. 9, 2012: Dallas 20, Cincinnati 19
Oct. 21, 2012: Pittsburgh 24, Cincinnati 17
Dec. 24, 2011: Cincinnati 23, Arizona 16
Oct. 16, 2011: Cincinnati 27, Indianapolis 17
Dec. 26, 2010: Cincinnati 34, San Diego 20
Nov. 21, 2010: Buffalo 49, Cincinnati 31
Nov. 29, 2009: Cincinnati 16, Cleveland 7
Oct. 18, 2009: Houston 28, Cincinnati 17
Dec. 28, 2008: Cincinnati 16, Kansas City 6
Nov. 2, 2008: Cincinnati 21, Jacksonville 19
Nov. 25, 2007: Cincinnati 35, Tennessee 6
Oct. 1, 2007: New England 34, Cincinnati 13
Dec. 10, 2006: Cincinnati 27, Oakland 10
Oct. 22, 2006: Cincinnati 17, Carolina 14
Dec. 11, 2005: Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 20 (black pants)
Oct. 30, 2005: Cincinnati 21, Green Bay 14
Nov. 28, 2004: Cincinnati 58, Cleveland 48 (black pants)
Nov. 7, 2004: Cincinnati 26, Dallas 3 (black pants)