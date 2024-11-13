Referee Report: Bengals To See Repeat Crew That Called High-Scoring Loss Earlier This Season
CINCINNATI – One week after getting the officiating crew that throws the most flags, the Cincinnati Bengals will work with one with one of the lowest totals.
Brad Allen and his crew are averaging 10.78 penalties per game. Only John Hussey (10.75) and Carl Cheffers (10.0) have more.
Last year Allen and Co. ranked 13th among the 17 crews.
The Bengals are 4-4 with Allen as the head referee, and oddly enough they have scored at least 33 points in five of those games, including the Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
Allen is in his 11th season as an NFL official, all of which have been as a head referee.
He was the first official since 1962 an official earned the honor of being a head referee in his first season in the league.
He has worked five Wild-Card playoff games and three Divisional Round contests.
Though Allen and his crew have thrown fewer than the league average number of flags for the majority of his 11 seasons, he is a villain in Detroit.
It was Allen’s crew that messed up the “reported as eligible” ruling and missed several other calls in the Lions-Cowboys game last December.
Allen was the referee for perhaps the most infamous ejection in Bengals history, although there was nothing controversial about tossing A.J. Green after Cincinnati’s star receiver body slammed Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey and began raining punches.
Here is a closer look at the Bengals games Allen has worked through the years.
Week 3, 2014: Bengals 33, Titans 7
Bengals 7-50; Titans 11-99
Week 1, 2015: Bengals 33, Raiders 13
Bengals 5-32; Raiders 6-50
Week 9, 2017: Jaguars 23, Bengals 7
Bengals 8-77; Jaguars 5-50
Week 16, 2019: Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)
Bengals 10-77; Dolphins 6-47
Week 4, 2021: Bengals 24, Jaguars 21
Bengals 6-38; Jaguars 2-20
Week 2, 2022: Cowboys 20, Bengals 17
Bengals 7-35; Cowboys 5-45
Week 11, 2022: Bengals 37, Steelers 30
Bengals 6-44; Steelers 8-70
Week 3, 2024: Commanders 38, Bengals 33
Bengals 5-16; Commanders 3-28
