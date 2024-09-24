All Bengals

Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33

The Bengals fall to 0-3 on the season.

James Rapien

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Commanders 38-33 on Monday night.

Cincinnati took an early 7-0 lead, but their defense struggled all game long.

The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era. Here are our postgame observations:

Defense Struggles

Washington scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game. Rookie Jayden Daniels ran, passed and found a way to keep the Commanders on the field. They converted all three of their red zone chances, turning them into touchdowns.

The Commanders converted three fourth downs, including a key 4th-and-four late in the fourth quarter.

Daniels completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 40 yards and a score. His best throw of the night was a 27-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin that sealed the win for Washington.

Burrow to Chase

It was a vintage performance by Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The star duo combined for touchdowns of 41 and 31 yards.

Burrow completed 29-of-38 for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Chase had six receptions on seven targets for 118 yards and two scores.

Brown Injured

Bengals starting right tackle Trent Brown suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return. He was carted off the field. Amarius Mims replaced him at right tackle.

Up Next

The Bengals play Andy Dalton and the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?

Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start

Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News