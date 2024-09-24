Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Commanders 38-33 on Monday night.
Cincinnati took an early 7-0 lead, but their defense struggled all game long.
The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era. Here are our postgame observations:
Defense Struggles
Washington scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game. Rookie Jayden Daniels ran, passed and found a way to keep the Commanders on the field. They converted all three of their red zone chances, turning them into touchdowns.
The Commanders converted three fourth downs, including a key 4th-and-four late in the fourth quarter.
Daniels completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 40 yards and a score. His best throw of the night was a 27-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin that sealed the win for Washington.
Burrow to Chase
It was a vintage performance by Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The star duo combined for touchdowns of 41 and 31 yards.
Burrow completed 29-of-38 for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Chase had six receptions on seven targets for 118 yards and two scores.
Brown Injured
Bengals starting right tackle Trent Brown suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return. He was carted off the field. Amarius Mims replaced him at right tackle.
Up Next
The Bengals play Andy Dalton and the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET.
