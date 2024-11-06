Referee Report: Bengals vs. Ravens Will Be Called By Flag-Happiest Crew in NFL
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will have one of the NFL’s most senior referees on the call Thursday night.
Clete Blakeman has the assignment, and this will be the first time he’s seen the Bengals or the Ravens this season.
Blakeman has been an NFL official since 2008 and a head referee since 2010.
This will be the fourth time he’s called a Bengals-Ravens game and his 16th Cincinnati game as a head referee.
His first was the 2011 Wild-Card Round loss at Houston.
The Bengals are 8-7 with Blakeman as the referee, and they are 2-1 against Baltimore with him on the call.
Blakeman and his crew lead the NFL in penalties called, averaging 16.3 per game. They also lead the NFL in penalty yards per game at 142.5.
Here is a closer look at the other Cincinnati games Rogers has called:
Wild-Card Round, 2011: Texans 31, Bengals 10
Texans 5-87; Bengals 3-25
Week 7, 2012: Steelers 24, Bengals 17
Steelers 5-50; Bengals 2-20
Week 3, 2013: Bengals 34, Packers 30
Bengals 5-43; Packers 4-55
Week 8, 2014: Bengals 27, Ravens 24
Bengals 6-40; Ravens 7-51
Week 6, 2015: Bengals 34, Bills 21
Bengals 3-20; Bills 8-93
Week 1, 2016: Bengals 23, Jets 22
Bengals 5-44; Jets 7-95
Week 12, 2016: Ravens 19, Bengals 14
Bengals 2-15; Ravens 8-69
Week 2, 2017: Texans 13, Bengals 9
Bengals 7-45; Texans 9-61
Week 5, 2018: Steelers 28, Bengals 21
Bengals 6-30; Steelers 9-69
Week 3, 2019: Bills 21, Bengals 17
Bengals 8-54; Bills 7-55
Week 3, 2021: Bengals 24, Steelers 10
Bengals 10-89; Steelers 10-73
Week 16, 2021: Bengals 41, Ravens 21
Bengals 5-45; Ravens 6-27
Divisional Round, 2021: Bengals 19, Titans 16
Bengals 6-46; Titans 2-15
Week 6, 2022: Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Bengals 5-17; Falcons 3-22
Week 1, 2023: Browns 24, Bengals 3
Bengals 4-20; Browns 5-43