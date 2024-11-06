All Bengals

Referee Report: Bengals vs. Ravens Will Be Called By Flag-Happiest Crew in NFL

Jay Morrison

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) poses with referee Clete Blakeman during a AFC Divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) poses with referee Clete Blakeman during a AFC Divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will have one of the NFL’s most senior referees on the call Thursday night.

Clete Blakeman has the assignment, and this will be the first time he’s seen the Bengals or the Ravens this season.

Blakeman has been an NFL official since 2008 and a head referee since 2010.

This will be the fourth time he’s called a Bengals-Ravens game and his 16th Cincinnati game as a head referee.

His first was the 2011 Wild-Card Round loss at Houston.

The Bengals are 8-7 with Blakeman as the referee, and they are 2-1 against Baltimore with him on the call.

Blakeman and his crew lead the NFL in penalties called, averaging 16.3 per game. They also lead the NFL in penalty yards per game at 142.5.

Here is a closer look at the other Cincinnati games Rogers has called:

Wild-Card Round, 2011: Texans 31, Bengals 10

Texans 5-87; Bengals 3-25

Week 7, 2012: Steelers 24, Bengals 17

Steelers 5-50; Bengals 2-20

Week 3, 2013: Bengals 34, Packers 30

Bengals 5-43; Packers 4-55

Week 8, 2014: Bengals 27, Ravens 24

Bengals 6-40; Ravens 7-51

Week 6, 2015: Bengals 34, Bills 21

Bengals 3-20; Bills 8-93

Week 1, 2016: Bengals 23, Jets 22

Bengals 5-44; Jets 7-95

Week 12, 2016: Ravens 19, Bengals 14

Bengals 2-15; Ravens 8-69

Week 2, 2017: Texans 13, Bengals 9

Bengals 7-45; Texans 9-61

Week 5, 2018: Steelers 28, Bengals 21

Bengals 6-30; Steelers 9-69

Week 3, 2019: Bills 21, Bengals 17

Bengals 8-54; Bills 7-55

Week 3, 2021: Bengals 24, Steelers 10

Bengals 10-89; Steelers 10-73

Week 16, 2021: Bengals 41, Ravens 21

Bengals 5-45; Ravens 6-27

Divisional Round, 2021: Bengals 19, Titans 16

Bengals 6-46; Titans 2-15

Week 6, 2022: Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Bengals 5-17; Falcons 3-22

Week 1, 2023: Browns 24, Bengals 3

Bengals 4-20; Browns 5-43

Published |Modified
Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.