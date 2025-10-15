Referee Report: Bengals Will Get One of League's Most Consistent Officials Thursday Against Steelers
CINCINNATI – The referee for Thursday night’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game is one who has consistently ranked in the middle of the pack in flags thrown.
That marks a departure from the extremes the Bengals have seen the last two weeks.
Clay Martin is in his eighth season as a head referee and 11th as an NFL official.
He and his crew rank 10th in total flags per game (16) and eighth in accepted penalties per game (14).
Martin has lived in that middle ground for years.
Here are his rankings by year in accepted penalties:
2024: Eighth (12.65)
2023: 10th (10.76)
2022: Seventh (11.65)
2021: Ninth (11.53)
2020: Eighth (11.14)
2019: 13th (12.27)
Martin has only worked four Cincinnati games as a head referee, and the Bengals are 2-2 with him, one of which was the Wild-Card win against Baltimore in the 2022 season.
He has drawn four playoff assignments in his previous seven seasons as a referee, working the Divisional round in 2024 and 2021 and Wild-Card games in 2022 and 2023.
Martin’s most recent Bengals game was a win at Arizona in Week 5, 2023.
The Steelers also are 2-2 with Martin.
Here is a game-by-game look at Martin with the Bengals:
Week 5, 2023: Bengals 34, Cardinals 20
Bengals 4-40; Cardinals 2-16
Wild-Card Playoff, 2022: Bengals 24, Ravens 17
Bengals 7-42; Ravens 4-36
Week 1, 2020: Chargers 16, Bengals 13
Bengals 7-44; Chargers 6-35
Week 6, 2019: Ravens 23, Bengals 17
Bengals 4-20; Ravens 10-81
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI