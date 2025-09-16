Referee Report: Just When Bengals Fans Thought It Couldn't Get Any Worse After Joe Burrow Injury, a Villain Appears
CINCINNATI – First the Cincinnati Bengals lose Joe Burrow, and now they get Ron Torbert.
Torbert, the biggest referee villain in Bengaldom, will work Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Cincinnati fans, players and coaches have been exasperated by Torbert in recent years as he has worked two of the biggest losses in the Joe Burrow era.
His most recent game with Cincinnati game in Week 7 last year when there were more complaints about communication and missed calls.
Then Torbert was scheduled to referee Cincinnati’s season finale against the Steelers, but league pulled him from that assignment and replaced him with John Hussey.
The league did not offer an explanation for the switch, but it came after the flip cards that are handed out in the pressbox had already been printed, showing Torbert as the referee.
Earlier this season, Burrow was talking about referees and mentioned some "repeat offenders" without naming them. But it's clear Torbert is one of them.
The Bengals actually have a winning record with Torbert, who has been a head referee since 2014.
They are 10-5 with Torbert working the game, but two of the losses were Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 AFC Championship game where Torbert screwed up the clock and gave the Kansas City Chiefs an extra third down.
Torbert and his crew ranked third in penalties called per game last year with 13.89.
Torbert’s crew led the NFL in 2023 (12.82).
The crew ranks fourth so far in 2025 (18.5).
The league obviously views Torbert differently than the Bengals do, as he’s earned playoff assignments in each of the last five seasons, including two Super Bowls, and nine of the last 10.
2015 (AFC Wild Card)
2016 (AFC Wild Card)
2017 (AFC Divisional)
2018 (AFC Divisional)
2020 (NFC Divisional)
2021 (NFC Divisional and Super Bowl)
2022 (AFC Championship)
2023 (NFC Divisional)
2024 (NFC Divisional and Super Bowl)
Here is the list of Bengals games Torbert has worked as the head referee:
Week 9, 2014: Bengals 33, Jaguars 23
Bengals 6 penalties for 40 yards; Jaguars 3-35
Week 4, 2015: Bengals 36, Chiefs 21
Bengals 11-84; Chiefs 7-46
Week 15, 2015: Bengals 24, 49ers 14
Bengals 6-45; 49ers 11-98
Week 6, 2016: Patriots 35, Bengals 17
Bengals 7-46; Patriots 6-55
Week 4, 2017: Bengals 31, Browns 7
Bengals 8-66; Browns 4-28
Week 17, 2017: Bengals 31, Ravens 27
Bengals 6-60; Ravens 5-47
Week 13, 2018: Broncos 24, Bengals 10
Bengals 12-100; Broncos 7-60
Week 13, 2019: Bengals 22, Jets 6
Bengals 2-15; Jets 10-106
Week 13: Dolphins 19, Bengals 7
Bengals 6-62; Dolphins 8-54
Week 17, 2021: Bengals 34, Chiefs 31
Bengals 5-62; Chiefs 10-83
SB LVI: Rams 23, Bengals 20
Bengals 4-31; Rams 2-10
Week 18, 2022: Bengals 27, Ravens 16
Bengals 3-35; Ravens 5-22
AFC CG, 2022: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20 (OT)
Bengals 9-71; Chiefs 4-55
Week 8, 2023: Bengals 31, 49ers 17
Bengals 1-15; 49ers 5-54
Week 7, 2024: Bengals 21, Browns 14
Bengals 3-37; Browns 10-80