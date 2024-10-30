Referee Report: Rogers Has Unique History with Bengals Coach Zac Taylor
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals had a unique situation arise last week when referee John Hussey suffered an injury and was not able to work their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rather than having Brad Rogers come off his bye week after calling the Patriots and Jaguars in London, the NFL had Scott Novak step in and work Sunday’s game in Cincinnati with Hussey’s crew before traveling to Pittsburgh for his regularly schedule game with his officials on Monday Night Football.
So the Bengals and Raiders will get a rested crew this week.
Rogers is in his eighth season as an NFL official and sixth as a head referee.
His first game as a referee also was Zac Taylor’s first as Cincinnati head coach, the 2019 season opener in Seattle.
Rogers has worked only two other Bengals games since then, a 37-31 win at Houston in 2020, and last year’s 16-10 loss in Pittsburgh for another Cincinnati debut – Jake Browning’s first game as a starting quarterback.
Averaging 13.3 penalties per game, Rogers ranks six in the league in flag volume. His crew is averaging 7.5 calls against the home team and 6.17 against the visitors.
Here is a closer look at the other Cincinnati games Rogers has called:
Week 1, 2019: Seahawks 21, Bengals 20
The Bengals had seven penalties for 57 yards; the Seahawks had eight for 55.
Week 16, 2020: Bengals 37, Texans 31
Bengals 5-35; Texans 6-46
Week 12, 2023: Steelers 16, Bengals 10
Bengals 5-36; Steelers 5-55
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI