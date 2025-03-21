Stat of the Jay: At Current Pace, Where Will Tee Higgins Stand on Bengals All-Time Receiving List When Deal Ends?
CINCINNATI – Recently we looked at how soon into Ja’Marr Chase’s new contract that he could eclipse Chad Johnson’s Cincinnati Bengals career records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
But what about his friend and teammate Tee Higgins.
Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract at the same time Chase inked his four-year, $161 million extension.
That should keep Higgins with the Bengals through the 2028 season.
Higgins has 330 catches for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns since the Bengals took him in the second round in 2020.
That averages to 66-919-7 per season.
So if Higgins puts up similar numbers the next four seasons, what will his numbers look like at the end of the deal?
And where would those stats rank on the franchise’s all-time list?
Higgins certainly could go beyond his current pace if he can find a way to stay healthy and average more than his current 14 games per season.
But if we just look at the numbers posted through five years, this is where he would finish:
Receptions
Higgins is on pace for 594, which at the moment would be good third on the franchise list behind Chad Johnson (751) and A.J. Green (649).
But Chase is likely to blow by those guys as well and should be the franchise leader in the middle of that 2028 season that will be the final one of Higgins’ deal. Chase’s contract runs through 2029.
Receiving Yards
Higgins is on pace for 8,271 yards, which would also be good for third place in franchise history … right now.
Johnson is first with 10,783, followed by A.J. Green at 9,430. But Chase should be in first place by the time Higgins’ contract ends.
Higgins would top Isaac Curtis (7,101) by more than a 1,000 yards.
Receiving Touchdowns
Higgins enters 2025 tied for 11th in team history with his 34 touchdowns.
His first four scores of the season will be significant.
With one more, he’ll tie Bob Trumpy for 10th.
With two, he’ll tie Cris Collinsworth and Darnay Scott for eighth.
With three, he’ll tie T.J. Houshmandzadeh for seventh.
And with four, he’ll have seventh place to himself.
If Higgins reaches his season average of seven, he’ll tie Eddie Brown for sixth with 41.
His projected total at the end of his deal is 61, which would be fourth behind Johnson (66), Green (65) and Carl Pickens (63).
But Chase already is fifth with 46 and would stay ahead of Higgins at his current pace, so Higgins would sit fifth by the end of 2028.
