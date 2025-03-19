Stat of the Jay: How Soon Into His New Contract Will Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Break Chad Johnson's Career Records?
CINCINNATI – Ja’Marr Chase’s new contract will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2029 season, which will give him a chance to make good on his draft-night promise to break all of the teams records – and do so before he turns 30.
Chase already owns the Bengals record for single-game receptions (15), single-game yards (266), single-season receptions (127) and single-season yards (1,708).
And he has his sights set on Chad Johnson’s career records in the big three categories.
How soon could he break them?
Sooner than you might think.
If we look at the numbers Chase has averaged in his first four season – 98.8 catches, 1,356.3 yards and 11.5 touchdowns per year – and extrapolate that over the five years remaining on his contract, we can get a timeline.
Of course, Chase can always improve and put up better numbers, as crazy as that might sound after becoming the fifth player in NFL history to achieve the receiving Triple Crown.
Or there could be games missed that slow his progress.
But assuming his stats stay constant, this is what his path to tracking down Johnson looks like:
Receptions
Johnson’s 751 catches came in 151 games with the Bengals.
On his current pace, Chase will break Johnson’s mark in Game 17 of the 2028 season.
Barring injury, that would be Chase’s 130th game in stripes.
Receiving Yards
Johnson’s record is 10,783.
Chase should get to that one a little quicker. He’s on pace to pass Johnson in Week 10 of 2028.
Receiving Touchdowns
Johnson’s record of 66 nearly fell a few years ago, but A.J Green came up one short with 65.
Chase already has 46 touchdowns, which puts him on pace to break Johnson’s mark in Game 12 of 2026.
Johnson needed 151 games to score 66 touchdowns for the Bengals.
Chase would do it in just 91 games.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI