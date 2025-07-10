Stat of the Jay: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Can Achieve Something Only 6 Others Have, 5 of Whom Are in Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI – On Wednesday we looked at how many players have repeated as the league leader in each of the three triple crown receiving categories as the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase attempts to join elite company.
Today let’s look at the history of quarterbacks who have led the league in passing touchdowns in consecutive years.
Joe Burrow led the league with 43 in 2024, marking his first time he’s finished atop that category.
The last player to accomplish the feat was Drew Brees, who threw 46 in 2011 and 43 in 2012.
Prior to Brees, it was … Brees, who also did it in 2008 (34) and 2009 (34).
Prior to 2000, it was a lot more common with some of the game’s all-time greats slinging the ball.
Brett Favre did it three years in a row with 38 in 1995, 39 in 1996 and 39 in 1997.
That came on the heels of Steve Young doing it three times in a row with 25 in 1992, 29 in 1993 and 35 in 1994.
Jim Everett is a little bit of a surprise entry on the list, leading the league with 31 in 1988 and 29 in 1989.
Prior to that, Dan Marino did it three years in a row from age 22-24 with 48 in 1984, 30 in 1985 and 48 in 1986.
And another Hall of Famer, Dan Fouts, did it in 1981-82. He had 33 in 1981 and tied Terry Bradshaw with 17 in the strike-shortened ’82 season.
Others did it prior to the 1970 merger, including Len Dawson (1965-66 and 1962-63), Y.A. Tittle (1962-63, tying Dawson both seasons), and Johnny Unitas, who did it four years in a row from 1957-60.
There also was Tobin Rote (1955-56), Otto Graham (1946-47), Sid Luckman (1945-46) and Cecil Isbell (1941-42).