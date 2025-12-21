Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow Reaches Career Milestone in Week 16 Matchup vs Dolphins

MIAMI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow surpassed the 20,000 career passing yards mark in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Burrow accomplished the feat in 75 career games. He's the fifth-fastest player to reach that mark.

He joins Patrick Mahomes (22,799 passing yards), Matthew Stafford (21,254), Andrew Luck (20,569) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (20,293).

Burrow found Higgins for a 9-yard touchdown later on the drive. He's just one touchdown away from 150 career touchdown passes. He'll become the third player in NFL history to reach that mark in his first 75 career games, joining Mahomes (181 touchdown passes) and Marino (173).

Higgins has 10 receiving touchdowns for a second-straight season. Watch both of Burrow's passes to Higgins below:

Joe Burrow surpassed 20,000 career passing yards on this 35-yard pitch and catch to Tee Higgins. Just a heck of a catch by Higgins. pic.twitter.com/2pjXGvFHIa — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 21, 2025

Game Day Update:

The Bengals are hoping to beat the Dolphins to improve to 5-10 on the season. Cincinnati has lost back-to-back games.

Cincinnati will finish the 2025 season with a losing record for the first time since 2020. They went 1-8 when Burrow was sidelined with a grade 3 toe sprain that required surgery.

"Continue on the same trajectory a lot of these guys are on. I think with any player at the beginning of their career, guys that have gotten on the field for us have truly, you can truthfully say, gotten better every single game," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "Just continue on with that and all the work that these guys have put in over the course of their careers, but really starting back in January of putting together a great offseason, all the work they put in the summer, training camp, going through the season, like, you don't stop now just because of the circumstances we're in. So I expect these guys to continue to give their best. I know they will."

