Stat of the Jay: How Many Receivers Have Led League in Any Triple Crown Category in Back-to-Back Seasons?
CINCINNATI – When Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the receiving triple crown last year, he became just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to accomplish the feat.
No one has won it in back-to-back seasons since Don Hutson, who did it well before the Super Bowl era, winning four in a row from 1941-44.
Not only is it an incredibly difficult feat to duplicate, just winning one of the categories in back-to-back seasons has been rare.
Since the 1970 merger, there are four players who have led the league in receptions in back-to-back seasons, and there are only three to do it in the receiving yards and receiving touchdowns category.
The longest drought for a repeat champ is in receiving touchdowns.
The last player to do it in consecutive seasons was Larry Fitzgerald. His 13 TDs were tied with Randy Moss in 2009, and Fitzgerald’s 12 tied with Calvin Johnson in 2008.
The others to have done it are:
Terrell Owens (16 in 2001 and 13 in 2002)
Jerry Rice (17 in 1989, 13 in 1990 and 14 in 1991)
Rice (15 in 1986, 22 in 1987)
When it comes to receiving yards leaders, there also are three players and four occurrences, with Rice doing it twice.
Calvin Johnson (1,681 in 2011 and 1,964 in 2012)
Andre Johnson (1,575 in 2008 and 1,569 in in 2009)
Rice (1,503 in 1993, 1,499 in 1994 and 1,848 in 1995)
Rice (1,483 in 1989 and 1,502 in 1990).
And here are those who have gone back-to-back as the league leader in receptions:
Michael Thomas (125 in 2018 and 149 in 2019)
Antonio Brown (129 in 2014 and 136 in 2015*)
Sterling Sharpe (108 in 1992 and 112 in 1993)
Kellen Winslow (89 in 1980 and 89 in 1981)