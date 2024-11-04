Stat of the Jay: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Makes History With Another 5-TD Game
CINCINNATI – Joe Burrow’s five-touchdown performance Sunday in the 41-24 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders was his second of the season.
Burrow also threw five in the 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.
He is the first quarterback in Bengals history to have multiple five-touchdown games in a season and just the 21st to accomplish it since the 1970 merger.
Peyton Manning holds the record with four in 2004, while Daunte Culpepper (2004), Tom Brady (2007), Drew Brees (2011), Cam Newton (2015) and Lamar Jackson (2019) each did it three times
All but Brees won the NFL MVP award that season (Brees finished second to Aaron Rodgers in 2011).
Burrow owns two of the seven five-TD games in Bengals history.
Carson Palmer threw for six in a loss to the Browns in 2007 and five in a win against the Bears in 2009.
Boomer Esiason had five in a victory against the Jets in 1986 and five in a win against the Buccaneers in 1989.
And Andy Dalton had five in a win against the Jets in 2013.
The record for the most five-TD games in a career is 11 by Brees.
Burrow is one of only 34 quarterbacks since 1970 to have multiple five-TD games.
He also has 19 career games with at least three TD passes, which is tied with Justin Herbert and Manning for the fifth most in the first five seasons of a career.
Only Dan Marino (33 games), Kurt Warner (21), Patrick Mahomes (28) and Josh Allen (20) had more.
