Joe Burrow Sent Myles Garrett a Text After DE’s Historic Sack Against Him
Myles Garrett officially broke the NFL’s record for the most sacks (23) in a single season on Sunday when he recorded his historic sack against Joe Burrow.
Garrett’s Browns teammates celebrated him on and off the field, and the defensive end even earned a high-five from a referee working the game. Burrow himself even celebrated his opponent despite being the footnote in Garrett’s history.
After Sunday’s game, in which Cleveland won 20–18 to finish out the season, the Bengals quarterback sent Garrett a text. The defensive end will not disclose what the text said, but it sounds like there’s a lot of mutual respect between him and Burrow.
“Got a lot of love for Joe, he's a hell of a guy. A hell of a player,” Garrett said on Sunday. “I hope to catch up with him this offseason. He sent me a text, and I'll keep what he said between him and I, but he's exceptional all around.”
What a classy move made by Burrow to text Garrett after he made history.