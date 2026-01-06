Bengals Rising Star Amarius Mims Makes Public Push for Team to Sign Key Veteran

With the 2025 season now over for the Bengals, all eyes now shift towards a crucial offseason where the team must add talent in order to get back into the playoff picture in 2026.

Most of those additions should be on the defensive side, where as on offense, the clear objective should be to re-sign Dalton Risner and let him continue to be a strong presence on the right side of the offensive line at right guard next to right tackle Amarius Mims.

Mims made his feelings clear on Monday when he endorsed re-signing Risner on X.

"Need my guy @Dalton_Risner66 back!!!," Mims wrote. "We have unfinished business to take care of."

Risner quickly responded: "Unfinished BIZ 👊🏻 Let’s goooo baby boi!!!!"

This is as easy of a decision as it gets for the Bengals front office. Risner has brought a sense of stabilization to a spot on the offensive line that has been a weakness for years and is coming off one of, if not his best season as a pro. He finished with a 70.5 pass blocking grade, and had his best season as a run blocker at 68.5.

The grades match the film for him and he has clearly made a great presence as a veteran leader on the offensive line, forming amazing chemistry with Mims.

The decision is a no brainer for the front office, and should be one that is finalized sooner rather than later.

Risner has made it clear he wants to be in Cincinnati.

"This is where I want to be," Risner said. "Unfortunately, I feel like there's a business aspect to it, but at the end of the day, I love this coaching staff. My offensive line coach, Scott Peters, and Mike McCarthy. I want to play next to Amarius Mims and Ted Karras, because who wouldn't? I want to play for Zac Taylor. I want to play for Dan Pitcher. I want to play for this organization. I want to be a Cincinnati Bengal."

Check out Risner and Mims' back and forth on X below:

Unfinished BIZ 👊🏻 Let’s goooo baby boi!!!! https://t.co/lJFbLrA5tR — Dalton Risner (@Dalton_Risner66) January 5, 2026

