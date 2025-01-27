Stat of the Jay: Chiefs Have Longer Postseason Win Streak Than Bengals, 4 Others Best-Ever Runs in Regular Season
With their 32-29 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs extended their postseason winning streak to nine consecutive games.
That’s one shy of the NFL record of 10 in a row the New England Patriots won from Jan. 19, 2002 (Tuck Rule game) through Jan. 7, 2006 (Wildcard win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars).
If sitting on the doorstep of an NFL record held by the greatest dynasty in NFL history isn’t impressive enough, consider this:
The Chiefs’ nine-game winning streak is longer than five teams’ franchise record for most consecutive regular-season victories.
The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the five teams who have never won nine consecutive regular-season games.
Three times they have been on the cusp, only to see their eight-game streak snapped.
They won their final seven in 1970 and the season opener in 1971 before losing 21-10 in Pittsburgh.
In 2015, they won their first eight games of the season before falling to the Texans 10-6 at home on Monday Night Football.
And in 2022, they won their final eight games but lost their 2023 season opener at the Browns.
Here are the four other franchise who have never won nine in a row:
Buffalo Bills: 8 (1990, 2023-24)
Los Angeles Rams: 8 (three times)
Cleveland Browns: 6 (1972)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 (Four times)
Additionally, the Chiefs’ current nine consecutive postseason victories are more than five teams have amassed in total in the Super Bowl era.
Jaguars: 8
Browns: 7
Texans: 6
Cardinals: 6
Lions: 3
