All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Chiefs Have Longer Postseason Win Streak Than Bengals, 4 Others Best-Ever Runs in Regular Season

Jay Morrison

The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday January 29, 2023. Sgfinalpic
The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday January 29, 2023. Sgfinalpic / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With their 32-29 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs extended their postseason winning streak to nine consecutive games.

That’s one shy of the NFL record of 10 in a row the New England Patriots won from Jan. 19, 2002 (Tuck Rule game) through Jan. 7, 2006 (Wildcard win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars).

If sitting on the doorstep of an NFL record held by the greatest dynasty in NFL history isn’t impressive enough, consider this:

The Chiefs’ nine-game winning streak is longer than five teams’ franchise record for most consecutive regular-season victories.

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the five teams who have never won nine consecutive regular-season games.

Three times they have been on the cusp, only to see their eight-game streak snapped.

They won their final seven in 1970 and the season opener in 1971 before losing 21-10 in Pittsburgh.

In 2015, they won their first eight games of the season before falling to the Texans 10-6 at home on Monday Night Football.

And in 2022, they won their final eight games but lost their 2023 season opener at the Browns.

Here are the four other franchise who have never won nine in a row:

Buffalo Bills: 8 (1990, 2023-24)

Los Angeles Rams: 8 (three times)

Cleveland Browns: 6 (1972)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 (Four times)

Additionally, the Chiefs’ current nine consecutive postseason victories are more than five teams have amassed in total in the Super Bowl era.

Jaguars: 8

Browns: 7

Texans: 6

Cardinals: 6

Lions: 3

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.