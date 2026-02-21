Bengals Predicted to Make $59M Splash to Add Pro Bowler in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have invested a lot of money in their offense, but this offseason is the perfect opportunity for them to out significant resources into their defense.

While Trey Hendrickson's return seems unlikely, the Bengals could look to spread their money out a bit and upgrade a few positions to bolster the overall unit.

They need a safety, a cornerback, a linebacker, and help along the defensive line. In other words, the Bengals should be shopping for the best players available at the best price, regardless of position.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently predicted the Bengals would sign Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd to a four-year, $59 million contract this offseason.

Bengals Could Target Devin Lloyd to Anchor Their Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Devin Lloyd locked in during a make-or-break 2025 campaign, posting a memorable contract year while leading a stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense to the playoffs," Kay wrote. "Lloyd was able to play sideline-to-sideline defense, amassing 81 tackles, seven pass defenses, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He showed incredible instincts and playmaking ability too, racking up five interceptions and even returning one for a 99-yard touchdown.

"The Bengals can't afford to miss out on a linebacker of Lloyd's caliber. The organization has been squandering a Super Bowl window with a peak Joe Burrow leading elite offenses largely due to defensive ineptitude. Lloyd would be a massive upgrade to Cincy's linebacking corps. The team struggled to get worthwhile production from the position last year, relying on overmatched rookies in Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. to play sizable roles."

Adding Lloyd would be a big boost for the linebacker room in Cincinnati. Lloyd is a big-time playmaker with a nose for the football and a high motor. He's coming off a career year in Jacksonville in which he recorded five interceptions and a fumble recovery. He earned a spot on the All-Pro second team because of his efforts.

For the Bengals, it would be a worthwhile investment to make him the anchor of their defense. He could help hold down the middle of the field much better than the players currently on the roster.

It would be a solid step in the right direction, but Cincinnati is going to need to make three or four major additions in free agency if they're going to remake their defense and become a true contender in 2026.

