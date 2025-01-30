Stat of the Jay: Chiefs Player Can Be 1 of 3 Most Decorated Super Bowl Champs Ever, and It Isn’t Patrick Mahomes
Next Sunday in New Orleans, a Kansas City Chiefs player can become one of the three most decorated Super Bowl champions in NFL history.
And his name isn’t Patrick Mahomes.
If the Kansas City Chiefs are able to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will win a third consecutive Super Bowl title and fourth overall.
The four Super Bowl rings would be tied for the fourth most.
Sitting one spot in front of Mahomes would be a player who stood in front of him in Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII – offensive lineman Joe Thuney.
The Southwest Ohio native and Kettering Alter graduate also won two Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2016 as a rookie and again in 2018.
If the Chiefs beat the Eagles, Thuney would win a fifth Super Bowl, which would tie him with Charles Haley for the second most in league history.
Haley won his first Super Bowl in 1988 when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals. He gained another one in 1989 with 49ers, then won three more with the Dallas Cowboys in 1992, 1993 and 1995.
Brady, of course, holds the NFL record with seven Super Bowl titles. It took him 23 seasons to win them.
Haley needed 13 seasons to win five.
Thuney has four in eight seasons and could turn that into five in nine next week.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All Pro, Thuney has started 146 of a possible 148 regular season and postseason games since the Patriots drafted him in the second round out of North Carolina State in 2016.
He missed two games in 2022 with a sprained ankle.
Thuney played guard in his his first eight seasons and started there again this year, but the Chiefs moved him to left tackle in Week 15, and he's been there since.
Thuney has reached the Super Bowl in six of his first nine seasons, winning four and losing one to the Eagles in the Philly Special game in 2017.
