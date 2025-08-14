Stat of the Jay: Cincinnati Bengals Set To Make History on NFL Top 100 List
CINCINNATI – It was one month ago today that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was announced as a member of the NFL Top 100 players list for the first time in his career.
Higgins made his debut at No. 77.
No Bengals have appeared on the list since, but the expectation is that Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson will be finding out their ranks shortly.
When they do, they will make history.
The NFL released Nos. 40-33 today, which means Burrow, Chase and Hendrickson all are going to be ranked 32nd or better.
The Bengals have never had three players in the top 33 since the NFL began the list in 2011.
The closest they have come was in 2016 coming off the AFC North Championship season in 2015, when A.J. Green (16), Geno Atkins (29) and Andy Dalton (35) appeared in the top 35.
It will be interesting to see how high Burrow, Chase and Hendrickson are ranked.
The Bengals have only had two players receive a Top 10 ranking. Green came in at No. 9 in 2014, and Burrow as No. 6 in 2023.
It feels as though Burrow and Chase could both land in the Top 10 this year.
Regardless, all three players are going to see their rankings improve. Last year Burrow came in at 39, Chase at 45 and Hendrickson at 77.
The list is voted on by the players. Representatives from NFL Films show up in locker rooms each year with survey sheets.
They ask the players to rank the Top 20, and a first-place vote receives 20 points, a second-place vote gets 19 and on down to a 20th-place vote getting one point.
Unlike Pro Bowl voting, players are allowed to vote for themselves and their teammates.