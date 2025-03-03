Stat of the Jay: How Many Bengals Players Without a Playoff Appearance Have More Career Starts Than Alex Cappa?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals released guard Alex Cappa today in a move that will save them $8 million under the salary cap.
Cappa had one season remaining on the four-year, $35 million contract he agreed to minutes after free agency opened in 2022, alongside fellow offensive lineman Ted Karras.
The move was in direct response to the disastrous performance of the offensive line in the 2021 run to Super Bowl 56, but Cappa never got a chance to play for the Bengals in the postseason.
After playing 1,086 of a possible 1,107 snaps in the 2022 regular season, Cappa missed all three postseason games with an ankle injury.
Cappa not only started all 50 regular season games for Cincinnati from 2022-24, he played 3,286 of a possible 3,331 snaps (98.6 percent) during that span.
His 50 starts are tied for 136th in franchise history.
So I was wondering where 50 regular season starts without a single playoff game played ranks.
Turns out it’s pretty far down the list due to the dark decade of the 1990s, although Cappa’s 50 starts ranks fifth among offensive linemen.
Here is the full list of all Bengals with at least 50 regular season starts and zero playoff games played.
Tony McGee 134 (1993-2001)
Carl Pickens 111 (1992-99)
Darnay Scott 103 (1994-2001)
John Copeland 102 (1993-2000)
Corey Dillon 95 (1997-2003)
Ricardo McDonald 81 (1992-97)
Takeo Spikes 79 (1998-2002)
Darryl Williams 77 (1992-95; 2000-01)
Darrick Brilz 76 (1994-98)
Artrell Hawkins 72 (1998-2003)
Mike Goff 67 (1998-2003)
Jeff Blake 66 (1994-99)
Dave Rimington 63 (1983-87)
Kevin Sargent 63 (1992-98)
Dan Wilkinson 59 (1994-97)
Oliver Gibson 57 (1999-2003)
Steve Tovar 57 (1993-97)
Alfred Williams 53 (1991-94)
Tony Williams 51 (2001-04)
Alex Cappa 50 (2022-24)
