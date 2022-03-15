The Bengals agreed to terms with Cappa on Monday afternoon.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with two free agent offensive linemen on Monday—Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Both guys are expected to bring consistency to the interior of Cincinnati's offensive line. They also have three Super Bowl rings combined and won all three while they were teammates with Tom Brady.

Cappa has blocked for Brady for the past two seasons in Tampa Bay. The 44-year-old quarterback announced his decision to return to the Buccaneers on Sunday night, which had a ripple effect across the league.

Ryan Jensen was expected to sign elsewhere, but instead agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with Tampa Bay after Brady called him and told him the news.

Brady tried to work similar magic on Cappa according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the 27-year-old decided to join Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals.

Cincinnati likely offered more money than Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers have retained most of their top players over the past few seasons. The Bengals were able to steal one away in free agency.

It's a step in the right direction, but the Bengals need to continue to move forward if they're going to make another Super Bowl run.

For more on the Bengals' moves in free agency, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

