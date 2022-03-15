Alex Cappa Picked Joe Burrow and the Bengals, Despite Tom Brady's Last Ditch Effort to Keep Him
CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with two free agent offensive linemen on Monday—Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.
Both guys are expected to bring consistency to the interior of Cincinnati's offensive line. They also have three Super Bowl rings combined and won all three while they were teammates with Tom Brady.
Cappa has blocked for Brady for the past two seasons in Tampa Bay. The 44-year-old quarterback announced his decision to return to the Buccaneers on Sunday night, which had a ripple effect across the league.
Ryan Jensen was expected to sign elsewhere, but instead agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with Tampa Bay after Brady called him and told him the news.
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
Brady tried to work similar magic on Cappa according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the 27-year-old decided to join Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals.
Cincinnati likely offered more money than Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers have retained most of their top players over the past few seasons. The Bengals were able to steal one away in free agency.
It's a step in the right direction, but the Bengals need to continue to move forward if they're going to make another Super Bowl run.
For more on the Bengals' moves in free agency, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract
Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line
Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line
Read More
Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa
Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency
Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati
Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line
Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights
Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay
Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade
Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency
Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins
Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents
Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best
Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals