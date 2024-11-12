Stat of the Jay: How Many Bengals Quarterbacks Have Thrown 5 Interceptions In a Game?
CINCINNATI – Jared Goff’s five interceptions Sunday night in the Detroit Lions’ victory against the Houston Texans sent a lot of stats nerds – me included – diving into the databases to see how often teams have overcome that sort of performance.
Goff was the 126th quarterback to throw at least five interceptions in a game since the 1970 merger.
And he was just the ninth to win the game in spite of it, joining some elite company.
Only one Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has thrown five interceptions in a game.
Boomer Esiason did it in a 27-21 loss at New England in 1988. The Bengals were 6-0 going into the game and 5-point favorites.
Esiason was 18 of 28 for 239 yards and two touchdowns to go with the five picks, which he threw to five different Patriots.
There have been 13 instances where a Cincinnati quarterback threw four interceptions, the most recent being Joe Burrow in the 2022 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bengals are 2-11 in those 13 games.
The only two winners were Andy Dalton in 2013 (34-17 home win against the Baltimore Ravens) and Ken Anderson in 1975 (14-10 home win against the Oakland Raiders).
Anderson and Dalton each had four career four-interception games for the Bengals. Dalton also had a four-interception game with the Chicago Bears.
Esiason had three, while Turk Schonert, Carson Palmer and Burrow each own one while in a Cincinnati uniform.
Esiason had a four-interception game with the Cardinals and one with the Jets.
Palmer had a four-pick game with the Cardinals and one with the Raiders.
