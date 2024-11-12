Stat of the Jay: How Many Bengals Quarterbacks Have Thrown 5 Interceptions In a Game?

QBs throwing 5+ INT in a game are 8-117 since the 1970 merger.



Jared Goff trying to join Matt Ryan (2012), Tony Romo (2007), Mark Rypien (1990), Wade Willis (1987), John Elway (1985), Dan Fouts (1980), Joe Ferguson (1980) and Johnny Unitas (1970) in the winners column.