Stat of the Jay: How Sam Hubbard Made NFL History On a Wednesday Morning in March

Jay Morrison

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
CINCINNATI – Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 Wildcard playoff win against the Baltimore Ravens was both iconic and historic.

It’s the most memorable play in franchise history, regardless of a person’s age or length of fandom.

It also set the record for the longest fumble return in NFL postseason history.

A little more than two years later, on a chilly, rainy morning in March, Hubbard once again made NFL history when he announced his retirement.

His decision to step away coupled with his 2-yard touchdown reception from Joe Burrow in Week 15 at Tennessee make Hubbard one of only 12 defensive players (not including 1987 strike replacements) to score a touchdown in his final NFL game.

Hubbard suffered a season-ending – and, as it turned out, career-ending – knee injury on the play, which tied the game at 14-14 with 5:13 left in the second quarter of what would be a 37-27 Cincinnati victory.

Since the 1970 merger, there have been 2,002 defensive players to score a touchdown.

Not only is Hubbard one of only 12 to do so in his final game, he is the only one to reach the end zone on an offensive play from scrimmage.

And it’s a pretty safe bet to say he’s on a short list of all players, including those on offense, to score a touchdown on his final snap in the league.

In case you’re wondering, the players who scored defensive touchdowns in their final NFL game are:

Shaun Gayle, Chargers safety, career game 160, 1995

Bryan Scott, Bills linebacker, career game 143, 2012

Brig Owens, Washington safety, career game 102, 1977

Angelo King, Lions linebacker, career game 84, 1987

Walter Thurmond, Eagles safety, career game 52, 2015

Ricky Smith, Lions cornerback, career game 49, 1987

Trevin Wade, Giants cornerback, career game 47, 2016

Zaire Anderson, Broncos linebacker, career game 32, 2017

Mark Brown, Jets linebacker, career game 28, 2005

Domingo Bryant, Oilers safety, career game 27, 1988

Pat Johnson, Dolphins safety, career game 14, 1995

Not only was it the only offensive touchdown of Hubbard’s career, it was his only reception.

How rare is that?

Not as rare as you might think.

Hubbard is of 125 players to score a touchdown on his only career reception.

He's not even the first Bengals player to score on his only career catch. Former offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth also did it.

