Stat of the Jay: If it's a Triple-Double For Trey Hendrickson on Sunday, He Will Make Cincinnati Bengals History
CINCINNATI – The person least likely to give a damn about this stat is the one it’s about.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson continues to terrorize quarterbacks – and the left tackles paid well to protect them – with four sacks in the last two games to move into the top 5 of the NFL leaders.
Hendrickson, who scoffs anytime records or personal accolades are mentioned, is tied for fourth with seven sacks, 2.5 behind front runner Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants.
Four sacks in two games isn’t as big of a deal for Hendrickson when it comes to Bengals history. It’s the 11th time it’s happened.
But recording at least two sacks in back-to-back games? That’s a little rarer.
Hendrickson, whose two-sack performances against the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns were the 16th and 17 multi-sack games of his career, is only the sixth Bengal to accomplish that, and you could probably win a bar bet by challenging someone to name the other five.
Eddie Edwards (1983)
Jim Skow (1988)
James Francis (1990)
Justin Smith (2001)
Antwan Odom (2009)
No player in Cincinnati has had 2+ sacks in three consecutive games, but Hendrickson has a real shot to do it given how well he’s been playing and who he will be going against – Eagles backup left tackle and former Cincinnati teammate Fred Johnson.
The NFL record for most consecutive games with 2+ sacks is five, set by Kevin Greene spanning the 1997 and 1998 seasons, and Leslie O’Neal in 2002.
Though there are only 48 instances of a player recording 2+ sacks in three consecutive games, five of them have been in the last two-plus seasons:
Kyle Van Noy (2024)
Khalil Mack (2023)
Hasson Reddick (2022)
Justin Houston (2022)
Cameron Jordan (2021).
