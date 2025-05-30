Stat of the Jay: James Brooks Had a Season for Bengals That's Only Been Matched By Two Other NFL RBs
CINCINNATI – Former Cincinnati Bengals running back James Brooks was the first player since the NFL merger to accomplish a feat that has only been matched twice in the 39 seasons since he did it.
In continuing with our series of Stat of the Jay articles focused on the nine finalists for the Bengals’ Ring of Honor this year, let’s look at just how elite Brooks was during his time in Cincinnati, especially in 1986.
That was Brooks’ first 1,000-yard rushing season, and he finished eighth in the league with 1,087.
He also had 686 receiving yards, which ranked third in the league and would stand as his career high.
Among running backs with more than 100 rushers and more than 30 catches in 1986, Brooks led the NFL in rushing yards per attempt (5.3) and yarders per reception (12.7).
No one since the 1970 merger had ever accomplished that, and only Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (1999) and Clinton Portis (2002) have done it since.
It was one of three times in his career Brooks led the league in yards per carry, and he also finished second in 1988 and fifth in 1985.
Brooks finished in the top 10 in scrimmage yards three times in his career, placing third in 1986, fifth in 1989 and 10th in 1990.
He still owns the Bengals record for career yards per rush (4.8) and is second in rushing yards (6,412), scrimmage yards (9,459) and total touchdowns (64).
Brooks had at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in five of six seasons from 1985-90.
He is one of 71 players in NFL history with at least five seasons with 1,200+ scrimmage yards, and one of four Bengals, joining Corey Dillon (six), Chad Johnson (five) and Joe Mixon (five).