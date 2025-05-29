Stat of the Jay: Bengals Ring of Honor Finalist Jim Breech Accomplished Something Only Two Other NFL Kickers Did
CINCINNATI – On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced nine finalists for their Ring of Honor Class of 2025 in addition to naming the Oct. 26 game against the New York Jets as the induction date.
This year’s vote will be a significant one as the Bengals announced they will evaluate the process for possible changes beginning in 2026.
The nine finalists are:
Jim Breech
James Brooks
Cris Collinsworth
David Fulcher
Dave Lapham
Max Montoya
Lemar Parrish
Bob Trumpy
Reggie Williams
Today we will begin a nine-part series with a Stat of the Jay on each finalist, running down the list alphabetically.
Jim Breech began his career with the Oakland Raiders as an eight-round pick in 1978.
Stuck behind 37-year-old Errol Mann, Breech didn’t make his NFL debut until the season opener in 1979, when he connected on a 38-yard field goal followed by three extra points in a 24-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.
That began a streak of 186 consecutive games in which Breech scored at least one point.
It’s the third longest streak to begin a career in NFL history, trailing only Jason Elam (263) and Justin Tucker (212).
And it’s the fifth longest streak overall.
Morten Andersen has the record of 360, stretching from late in his rookie year on Dec. 11, 1983, until Dec. 30, 2007.
Matt Bryant had a streak of 194 games that didn’t begin until his fifth season in the league.
Breech, who joined Bengals in 1980, kept his streak going until his final season in 1992 with a 20-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He still holds the Bengals record for most points in a career (1,151), career field goals (225), career extra points (476), extra points in a season (56 in 1988) and extra points in a game (8 on Oct. 29, 1989, vs. Tampa Bay).