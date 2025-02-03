Stat of the Jay: Kansas City Being Favored in Super Bowl LIX Is Both Good, Bad News For Chiefs Fans
The Kansas City Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
And while that number is one of the smallest in Super Bowl history, it could have massive significance.
Because the Chiefs are favored, they don’t lose.
Kansas City is 16-0 as a betting favorite this season.
That is the best record in the Super Bowl era, beating the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who were 15-0 when favored.
Only five other teams have gone undefeated with double-digit wins as a favorite:
2005 Seahawks: 14-0
1977 Broncos: 12-0
1967 Colts: 11-0
1998 Falcons: 11-0
2004 Steelers: 11-0
The 2007 Patriots and the 1984 49ers both had more wins as a favorite, but each team suffered a loss and finished 18-1.
The 2007 Patriots were 12.5-point favorites against the Giants in Super Bowl XLII but lost 17-14. And the 1984 49ers were 8-point favorites against the Steelers in Week 7 but lost 20-17.
Dating back to last season, the Chiefs have won 18 consecutive games when favored. That’s tied for the third longest streak in the Super Bowl era.
The Colts won 22 in a row as favorites from Nov. 8, 2004, through Dec. 11, 2005.
And the Patriots reeled off 20 consecutive wins as favorites from Dec. 17, 2006, through Jan. 20, 2008 before the Giants snapped the streak in Super Bowl XLII.
The Chiefs’ 18-game streak is tied with the Saints (Oct. 12, 2008, through Dec. 13, 2009) and Seahawks (Sept. 18, 2005 through Oct. 15, 2006).
But there is some much more recent history the Chiefs will be battling in addition to the Eagles on Sunday.
The favorite is just 6-10 straight up and 4-12 against the spread in the last 16 Super Bowls.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI