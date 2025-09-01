Stat of the Jay: The Bengals Have a Recent Slow-Start Problem, But Who Are Worst Season-Opening Teams Since 1999?
CINCINNATI – Aside from Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation, the biggest storyline of the offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals has been how they can avoid the slow starts that have plagued them since Zac Taylor arrived in 2019.
The Bengals are 1-11 in Weeks 1-2 under Taylor and 7-14-1 in all September games.
But this year’s season-opening opponent, the Cleveland Browns, has a slow start problem that dates back to the 1900s.
Since 1999, the Browns are 3-22-1 in season openers.
Of course, one of the Browns’ three season-opening wins came against the Bengals. That was the rain-soaked 24-3 decision to start the 2023 campaign.
Cleveland’s .135 winning percentage is more than 200 points lower than the next worst team, which is the New York Giants at 9-17 (.346).
Those are the only two teams better than the Bengals, who are 10-16 (.385) and tied with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers for the third worst record in openers.
If you’re wondering who the best teams have been in season openers since 1999, here are the top 12:
New England Patriots 18-8 (.692)
Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 (.654)
Pittsburgh Steelers 16-9-1 (.635)
San Francisco 49ers 16-10 (.615)
Green Bay Packers 16-10 (.615)
Minnesota Vikings 15-11 (.577)
Denver Broncos 16-10 (.577)
Baltimore Ravens 15-11 (.577)
Los Angeles Chargers 15-11 (.577)
New Orleans Saints 15-11 (.577)
Miami Dolphins 15-11 (.577)
Seattle Seahawks 15-11 (.577)
If we expand the range to the 55 seasons since the 1970 merger, the Browns still finish last at 16-35-1 (.317).
The Bengals are 25th at 24-31 (.436).
The Denver Broncos lead the league at 35-19-1 (.648), followed by:
Dallas Cowboys 35-20 (.636)
New England Patriots 33-22 (.600)
Miami Dolphins 32-22-1 (.591)
Pittsburgh Steelers 32-22-1 (.591)
San Francisco 49ers 32-23 (.582)
Minnesota Vikings 32-23 (.582)
Green Bay Packers 31-24 (.564)
Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 (.564)