Stat of the Jay: Tracking Number of Bengals Trade Ups, Trade Downs in the Last Decade and Most Spots They’ve Moved
CINCINNATI – When the Cincinnati Bengals traded up 12 spots to select center Russell Bodine in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, it marked just the third time in franchise history the team had done that.
The only other times were 1995, when the Bengals traded up four spots to take running back Ki-Jana Carter first overall, and in 2002 they climbed six spots to take tight end Matt Schobel in the second round.
Since the Bodine deal, however, the Bengals have made 10 draft-day trades.
Five times they have traded back.
Five times they have traded up.
But only one of those times trading up involved a premium pick.
The list:
Traded up 10 spots in 2017 to take safety/kick returner Brandon Wilson in the sixth round.
Traded up six spots in 2018 to take quarterback Ryan Finley in the fourth round.
Traded up 13 spots in 2019 to take guard Michael Jordan in the fourth round.
Traded up three spots in 2022 to take cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round.
Traded up eight spots in 2022 to take Tycen Anderson in the fifth round.
So don’t expect them to trade up in the first or second round this year, especially given the fact that they only own six picks. Trading up would eat into that already limited capital.
But when it comes to the five times trading down, all five involved premium picks – four in the second round and one in the third.
The list:
Traded down three spots in 2023 and took safety Jordan Battle in the third round.
Traded down eight spots in 2021 and took offensive lineman Jackson Carman in the second round.
Traded down 10 spots in 2019 and took tight end Drew Sample in the second round.
Traded down eight spots in 2018 and took safety Jessie Bates III in the second round.
Traded down seven spots in 2017 and took running back Joe Mixon in the second round.
While Mixon, Bates and Sample all played at least five seasons for the team, and Battle is on his way to becoming a starter, the compensation was the problem with each of those deals.
The 2023 extra pick acquired was punter Brad Robbins.
The 2021 extra picks acquired were offensive lineman D’Ante Smith and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.
The 2019 extra picks were defensive tackle Renell Wren and running back Trayveon Williams.
The 2018 extra pick was linebacker Malik Jefferson.
The 2017 extra pick was wide receiver Josh Malone.
This is the first time in franchise history the Bengals have entered a draft with only six draft picks, and director of player personnel Duke Tobin made it clear Monday he is looking to acquire more.
“We have six picks in this draft, so we would like to have a few more,” he said. “We'll see if we can make that happen.”
In terms of movement, the most spots the Bengals have traded back in franchise history and the most spots they have traded up occurred in the same draft in 2019.
Most up – 13 (Michael Jordan).
Most down – 10 (Drew Sample).