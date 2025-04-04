Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals’ Drought Without a Second Contract for an OL Draft Pick Rank Among Other Teams?
CINCINNATI – Today’s Stat of the Jay stems from a question posed in response to the article earlier this week about where the good guards come from and why the Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been able to find them.
The article mentioned that the last time the Bengals gave a second contract to any offensive line draft pick was in 2015, when they rewarded 2011 fourth-round pick Clint Boling with a five-year, $26 million extension just hours before free agency began.
That prompted a response from @RandyHollings13 stating how wild of a stat that is while asking if any other team has gone that long.
The answer is “no.”
Each of the other 31 teams has signed at least one offensive line draft pick to a second contract.
But the methodology of the stat dive delivers an even more damning indictment of the Bengals failures.
It’s an exhaustive exercise to look up the contract history of every offensive line draft pick for every team for more than a decade.
So while the Bengals stat refers to all rounds of the draft, I limited the deep dive to just first- through fourth-round picks because those are the guys most likely to receive a second contract.
And still, 30 of the other 31 teams have given at least one offensive line draft pick a second contract.
The San Francisco 49ers are the only team that hasn’t, but they gave 2011 fifth-round pick Daniel Kilgore a second contract, and they’ve given 2020 fifth-round pick Colton McKivitz three one-year extensions.
As far as which team next to the Bengals has gone the longest, that would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who gave 2012 first-round pick David DeCastro a five-year, $50 million extension on Sept. 8, 2016.
That was 548 days after the Bengals signed Boling to his extension.
Since the Bengals drafted Boling, they have selected 18 offensive linemen who were/are eligible for an extension without awarding a second contract.
Amarius Mims appears likely to break the streak sometimes after he becomes eligible following the 2027 season, but that’s a long way off.
Here is the list:
Kevin Zeitler, first round, 2012 (still playing)
Tanner Hawkinson, fifth, 2013
Reid Fragel, seventh, 2013
T.J. Johnson, seventh, 2013
Russell Bodine, fourth, 2014
Cedric Ogbuehi, first, 2015
Jake Fisher, second, 2015
Christian Westerman, fifth, 2016
J.J. Dielman, fifth, 2017
Billy Price, first, 2018
Rod Taylor, seventh, 2018
Jonah Williams, first, 2019
Michael Jordan, fourth, 2019
Hakeem Adeniji, sixth, 2020
Jackson Carman, second, 2021
D’Ante Smith, fourth, 2021
Trey Hill, sixth, 2021
Cordell Volson, fourth, 2022
Here is a chart with each team’s total number of Rounds 1-4 offensive line draft picks from 2011 (Boling’s draft) to 2022 (the last draft in which players are extension eligible), along with the number of second contracts and the details of the most recent one.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI