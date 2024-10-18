Stat of the Jay: Where Does the Cincinnati Bengals' Streak of Games Without a Defensive TD Rank in Team History?
CINCINNATI – One of the more notable league-wide trends through the first month of the season was the steep drop in the number of touchdown passes – 250 is the fewest through the first six weeks since 2004.
But quarterbacks are necessarily throwing it less, they’re just throwing it less aggressively, taking fewer chances down the field and settling for the higher percentage routes and/or checkdowns.
The ripple effect from that has been a drop in turnovers, with 230 being the fewest through the first six weeks in the Super Bowl era. Interceptions also are the lowest in history, with the 134 being 12 fewer than previous record (146 in 2022).
And 96 fumble recoveries are the third lowest (84 in 2020, 92 in 2021).
And with this huge drop in takeaways, it stands to reason that defensive touchdowns also are down to a record level. Though the Denver Broncos came up with one Thursday night, there were only 14 through the first six weeks of the season.
So of course I wanted to distill the trend down to Bengals-specific numbers.
Six takeaways are tied for the second fewest. Four interceptions are tied for the 12th fewest. And two recovered fumbles are tied for fifth fewest.
The Cincinnati Bengals have yet to score a defensive touchdown this year, which obviously is tied for the lowest, but what was surprising is where their current streak of games with a defensive score stands in franchise history.
The number is up to 18, with the most recent defensive score coming in Week 5 last year on Cam Taylor-Britt’s pick 6 in Arizona.
If the Bengals defense doesn’t score in Cleveland, the 19-game drought will be tied for the fifth longest in franchise history, which is surprising because defensive touchdowns aren’t all that common.
If they don’t get one by their Week 12 bye, they will have tied the second-longest streak in franchise history (23), which was set twice – from 1996-98 and from 2015-17.
But they would have a long way to go to reach the franchise record, which was set only a short time ago.
The Bengals went without a defensive touchdown for the first 42 games of the Zac Taylor/Lou Anarumo era.
It ended on Nov. 28, 2021, with Mike Hilton's 24-yard pick 6 against Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
If you’re wondering about where that ranked all-time, it wasn’t that close to the record, which is 73, set by the New York Jets from 2013-2017.
As far as where the Bengals’ current 18-game streak sits among the longest active skids, it’s sixth.
The Los Angeles Chargers have the longest drought without a defensive touchdown, spanning 27 games.
They’re followed by the Commanders (23), Cardinals (22), Lions (21) and Steelers (21).
