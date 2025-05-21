Stat of the Jay: With Tush Push Saved, Who Are the Best 3rd-and-1, 4th-and-1 Teams, and Where Do the Bengals Rank?
CINCINNATI – With the NFL owners voting 22-10 in favor of keeping the Tush Push in the game, it seems like a good time to look at which teams are the best at converting on third and 1 and fourth 1.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are the architects of the Tush Push, did not lead the league in third-and-1 conversion percentage or fourth-and-1 conversation last year.
Philadelphia was 16 for 22 on fourth-and-1 plays in 2024 for a success rate of 72.7 percent.
The 22 attempts were tied with the Cleveland Browns for most in the league, but the 72.7-percent success rate ranked tied for 16th.
On third and 1, the Eagles were successful on 19 of 30 attempts for a 63.3-percent success rate that ranked 26th in the league.
That makes sense because they were more likely to throw deep balls or take other chances on third and 1 knowing they had the Tush Push insurance on fourth and 1.
Among the best teams on third and 1 were the Cincinnati Bengals, who went 24 for 30. That 80 percent-success rate was tied with the Baltimore Ravens for third best, trailing only the Washington Commanders (27 for 32, 84.4 percent) and Los Angeles Rams (22 for 27, 81.5 percent).
The Bengals were not nearly as efficient – or aggressive – on fourth and 1.
They converted only 3 of 6 opportunities. The six attempts were the fewest in the league, and the three conversions were tied for last (Arizona Cardinals).
Their 50-percent success rate ranked tied for 28th. Only the Seattle Seahawks (6 for 14, 42.9 percent) and Cardinals (3 for 10, 30 percent) were worse.
But what if we expand the data set to the last five years when Hurts and Joe Burrow entered the league and the idea for the Tush Push was hatched in Philadelphia.
From 2020-24, the Eagles are 58 for 75 on fourth-and-1 for a 77.3-percent success rate that ranks fourth behind the Denver Broncos (34 for 42, 81 percent), Tennessee Titans (38 for 47, 80.9 percent) and Rams (49 for 63, 77.8 percent).
On third and 1, the Eagles have gone 102 for 140. That 72.9-percent success rate ranks 10th.
The best third-and-1 teams in the last five years have been:
Dallas Cowboys 123 for 157 (78.3)
New York Giants 78 for 101 (77.2)
New Orleans Saints 103 for 135 (76.3)
Tennessee Titans 99 for 131 (75.6)
Baltimore Ravens 91 for 122 (74.6).
The Bengals rank 15th, going 101 for 144 (70.1)
When it comes to fourth and 1, the Bengals also are middle of the pack, going 31 of 46 for 67.4 percent to rank 16th.
Cincinnati was one of the worst teams at defending fourth and 1 in 2024, allowing 12 conversions on 14 attempts to rank 28th with an opponent conversion rate of 85.7 percent.
They are closer to the middle of the pack when looking at 2020-24, allowing conversions on 37 of 54 attempts for a 68.5-percent rate that ranks 17th.
The Cincinnati defense ranked a surprising 16th on third and 1 in 2024 (19 of 27, 70.4 percent).
And that was consistent with what they’ve done from 2020-24, allowing 89 conversions on 130 attempts for a 68.5 conversion rate that ranks 14th.