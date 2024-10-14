'That's Not Cincinnati Football' - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Laments Mistakes in Win Against New York Giants
CINCINNATI – Ja’Marr Chase didn’t like what he saw Sunday night.
Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was relieved to survive the New York Giants with a 17-7 win, but he didn’t take any pride in the way it came about.
“It wasn't a pretty one, but it was good just to get one under the belt finally,” Chase said. “I wasn't satisfied with the way we won, but I'm happy that we won.”
A Bengals offense that ranked among the most explosive in the league the last four weeks struggled to accomplish much of anything after opening the game with a 69-yard drive that quarterback Joe Burrow capped with a career-long 47-yard touchdown run.
In five first-half drives after the touchdown, the Bengals were 1 of 6 on third down and managed just 80 yards as each possession ended in a punt.
“It just wasn't Cincinnati football,” Chase lamented. “We missed opportunities, penalties, turnovers. That's just not something Cincinnati football does.
“Cincinnati football is technique sound,” he added. “You've got to know your job. Defense is usually our backbone. They showed it today. The defense showed up today, and we didn’t.”
The defense has been shredded with criticism all season and had given up the second most points in the league entering Week 6.
Did the group take the barbs personally?
“They came out today and stood on business for what they do best,” Chase said.
Next week at Cleveland, he said the offense will need to do the same thing and be better.
“Right now we're just trying to get the wins going, keep the momentum going and finally get where we're on a run,” Chase said. “That's what we're trying to get to.”
