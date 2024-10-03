'We Feel Like We Can Beat These Guys' - Cincinnati Bengals Offense Riding Success, Confidence Into Baltimore Game
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have lost three of four games this season and three of their last four regular-season contests against the Baltimore Ravens, who will bring the NFL’s No. 1 offense to Paycor Stadium on Sunday.
The Bengals also have lost five consecutive meaningful games against AFC North opponents and are facing the possibility of starting 1-4, a mark that no team has rebounded from to reach the postseason under the current playoff system.
Apprehension would be an understandable emotion.
Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher chose a different one.
“Obviously our record is what it is, but we’re a confident bunch,” he said. “We feel like we can beat these guys if we play the way we know we’re capable of playing.”
There is comfort in the familiar, and digging out a September mineshaft has become a way of life for the Bengals, who are 7-14-1 in the opening month of the season under Zac Taylor.
A big difference with this year’s slow start is the team isn’t waiting for the offense to get going, as it was in 2023 (Burrow’s calf), 2022 (Burrow’s appendectomy) and 2021 (Burrow’s ACL recovery).
The Bengals have scored 33 and 34 points in their last two games, and they know it should have been more.
“We're confident in our group,” Burrow said. “We're rolling on offense right now. We've still left some points out there, which when you score 33, 34 back-to-back and you feel like you've left points on the board, that's a good spot to be as an offense.
“We're gonna continue to chase perfection, try to score on every drive. It's a big opportunity. We thrive in these moments.”
The transformation of the Cincinnati offense into heavier usage of 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) has unlocked new dimensions on how they can attack opponents.
Through the first four games in 2023, the Bengals threw the ball 66.7 percent of the time.
This year it’s 51.2 percent.
Chase Brown leads all running backs in rushing yards per attempt (6.34) and ranks fourth in rushing EPA (7.07).
“I’m not surprised,” Pitcher said. “I think he's just confirming what we what we thought. He's one of our most dangerous weapons with the ball in his hands, so we've just got to keep figuring out how to get it to him."
The Bengals rank third in points per drive (2.91) and have scored on 12 of their last 17 possessions (eight touchdowns, four field goals).
They rank fourth in expected points added per play (0.12), fifth in offensive success rate (51.5 percent), seventh in adjusted yards per passing attempt (7.08) and ninth in red zone percentage (61.5).
The offensive line is playing as well as it ever has in the Taylor era.
“I think we've had some good plans, and really it's just the guys executing it,” Pitcher said. “I think we're presenting some challenges to our opponents because they've got to pick their poison a little bit on what they want to devote their resources to attempt to stop. And that's the goal we set out to do.
“I like the trajectory we're on,” he added. “But it doesn't mean anything if we don't stay on that trajectory.”
