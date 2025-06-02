Week 5 Opponent Takes Hit As Former Bengals Draft Target Makes Surprise Retirement Announcement
CINCINNATI – From Walter Nolen two months ago to Devin Bush in 2019, Cincinnati Bengals fans have a “what if” list that is long and tortuous after watching numerous desired players drafted one pick before them.
The No. 1 entry on that list was set to visit Paycor Stadium in Week 5, but that won’t happen after Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement today.
From fans to front office, the Bengals were zeroed in on Ragnow in the 2019 draft, only to watch the Lions select him at No. 20, leaving Cincinnati to draft Billy Price at No. 21.
The Bengals originally owned the No. 12 pick and easily could have snagged Ragnow as a replacement for Russell Bodine, who had started all 64 games from 2014-17.
But a few weeks before the draft, the Bengals acquired Cordy Glenn from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for moving back from No. 12 to No. 21.
Glenn and Price ended up joining a long list of Cincinnati offensive line disappointments, while Ragnow made four Pro Bowls and was second team All Pro thrice in his seven season seasons while starting 92 games.
Price made nine starts in three seasons before the Bengals traded him to the Giants for B.J. Hill.
Glenn started 18 games in two seasons with the Bengals and was suspended one game for insubordination.
Ragnow, 29, cited his health as his reason for retiring.
"I've tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my family's future,” Ragnow wrote on Instagram.
