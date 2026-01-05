Browns Fire Kevin Stefanski After Beating Bengals, While Zac Taylor’s Job Is Safe

CINCINNATI — The Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday, just one day after he led Cleveland to a 20-18 win over the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

While Stefanski is out, Taylor's job appears to be safe. The Bengals are bringing back Taylor and the majority—if not all—of his coaching staff for next season.

Stefanski went 45-56 in the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs in six seasons with the Browns. Taylor is 52-62-1 in the regular season and 5-2 in the postseason. Both coaches made the playoffs twice with Taylor going on deep playoff runs. The Bengals firmly believe that Taylor can help them get back there in 2026.

The Bengals made multiple changes to their coaching staff last offseason. They brought in multiple new faces, including defensive coordinator Al Golden, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and offensive line coach Scott Peters

"Really excited, really excited about the direction these guys are going," Taylor said last week when asked about the coaching staff. "A lot of the new guys run defense, O-line guys, really pleased with how they just fit as a staff. The type of people they are, the type of workers they are, their football IQ, their ability to work well with others, and adapt to scheme, and have great ideas. And I think that we've got a really strong collection of coaches. I always feel this way, that over the next 10 years, you're gonna see unbelievable things from everybody on the staff. And I see them every day and know what they're capable of. I don't ever wanna lose any of them because I think we have a really, really, really strong coaching staff.”

Taylor is going through exit meetings with coaches and players and is scheduled to talk to the media on Monday afternoon.

