What the Cincinnati Bengals' Election of 4 First-Time Captains Says About the Team
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals announced their seven captains for the 2025 season, and four of them are first-time selections.
Typically, that many new captains might suggest a lack of leadership.
But anyone who has spent any amount of time around the team knows that is far from the case.
So what does it say about this Bengals team?
“That we have a lot of great players,” said Ted Karras, who was named a captain for the fourth consecutive year.
“Obviously on defense, a lot of the captains turned around, so we have guys that need to step up,” Karras added. “And we have three great ones.”
Last year’s three defensive captains are no longer with the team – Germaine Pratt (Raiders), Vonn Bell (free agent) and Sam Hubbard (retired).
Filling their roles are defensive tackle B.J. Hill, linebacker Logan Wilson and – despite not practicing during OTAs or training camp as part of a contract dispute – defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
It was just a few seasons ago when safety Jessie Bates went from a captain in 2021 to not being voted one in 2022 in the midst of his own contract issue that saw him refuse to sign the franchise tag until late August.
“I think it’s great” Karras said of Hendrickson’s selection. “Guys recognize the contributions he makes both on and off the field, and I'm really glad he's going to be in the captains meetings.”
“He's always been (a captain), whether he had a 'C' on his chest the last four years or not," added Hill.
Versions of the same “captain without a ‘C’” comment also were said about Hill, Wilson and offensive first-timer Ja’Marr Chase.
“I think Ja'Marr has been a great leader for us,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “He's been a guy that's always given me honest feedback whenever I ask for it. The players elected him as captain, and I think he's earned it through the way that he works. Leads by example, brings a lot of energy to practice and games, and again, is one of the top performers we have, so I think it's fitting for him to be elected captain.”
Joining Chase and Karras as offensive captains are quarterback Joe Burrow (sixth year) and tackle Orlando Brown (second year).
Hill was a captain his senior year at North Carolina State, and Wilson was a three-time captain at Wyoming.
Both said earning the title for the Bengals is an honor and the completion of a goal.
“I take pride in it," Hill said. "Coming from the guys in this room voting for me as captain, it means a lot to me."
The team did not name any captains on special teams for the second time in three seasons.
Last year’s special teams captains were Akeem Davis-Gaither (who signed with the Cardinals in the offseason) and kicker Evan McPherson.