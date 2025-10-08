All Bengals

Where Does New Bengals QB Joe Flacco Rank on List of Best, Worst Records in Paycor Stadium History?

Sep 13, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) shakes hands with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) after their game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed quarterback Joe Flacco to the team Tuesday after trading to acquire him from the Cleveland Browns.

But the address Flacco will plug into his GPS in the coming days belongs to a building that has not been as welcoming.

Flacco has started 10 games at Paul Brown/Paycor Stadium since entering the league in 2008.

That's the second most in stadium history by an opposing player behind Ben Roethlisberger's 17.

But Flacco has won just three of his 10 starts at Paycor, and he’s 1-5 in his last six.

Among quarterbacks who have made at least three career starts at Paycor since it opened in 2000, Flacco’s .300 winning percentage is sixth worst.

Here is the bottom 11:

Matthew Stafford 0-3, .000

Brandon Allen 0-3, .000

Akili Smith 1-6, .143

Gardner Minshew 1-3, .250

Ryan Tannehill 1-3, .250

Joe Flacco 3-7, .300

Ryan Finley 1-2, .333

Jake Plummer 1-2, .333

Kyle Boller 1-2, .333

Philip Rivers 1-2, .333

Jeff Driskel 1-2, .333

There are 15 stadiums in which Flacco has made at least three starts.

His winning percentage at Paycor is near the bottom, but it doesn’t rank last.

Gillette Stadium (Patriots) 0-3, .000

MetLife Stadium (Giants, Jets) 1-8, .111

Empower Field at Mile High (Broncos) 1-5, .167

Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts) 1-4, .200

Paycor Stadium (Bengals) 3-7, .300

Lambeau Field (Packers) 1-2, .333

EverBank Stadium (Jaguars) 1-2, .333

Acrisure Stadium (Steelers) 5-6, .455

Nissan Stadium (Titans) 2-2, .500

RingCentral Stadium (Raiders) 2-2, .400

NRG Stadium (Texans) 3-2, .600

Hard Rock Stadium (Dolphins) 3-2, .600

Qualcomm Stadium (Chargers) 2-1, .667

M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens) 60-22, .732

Huntington Bank Field (Browns) 13-3, .813

In addition to seven more games at Paycor, Flacco could start road games Acrisure, Hard Rock and M&T Bank stadiums if he remains the Bengals starter for the duration of the season.

Here are Flacco’s stats for his 10 previous starts at Paycor:

2008: Ravens 34, Bengals 3 – 19 for 29 for 280 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

2009: Bengals 17, Ravens 7 – 18 of 32 for 195 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

2010: Bengals 15, Ravens 10 – 17 of 39 for 154 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs

2011: Ravens 24, Bengals 16 – 15 of 19 for 130 yards, 1 TD 0 INTs

2012: Bengals 23, Ravens 17 – 4 of 8 for 34 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

2013: Bengals 34, Ravens 17 – 30 of 50 for 192 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

2014: Bengals 27, Ravens 24 – 17 of 34 for 195 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

2016: Bengals 27, Ravens 10 – 32 of 49 for 267 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

2017: Ravens 20, Bengals 0 – 9 of 17 for 121 yards,1 TD, 1 INT

2018: Bengals 34, Ravens 23 – 32 of 55 for 376 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Composite: 193 of 332 for 1,944 yards, 8 TDs, 15 INTs

If you’re wondering which quarterbacks have the best winning percentage (minimum three starts) at Paycor in the stadium’s history, here is the list:

Lamar Jackson 4-0, 1.000

Drew Brees 3-0, 1.000

Ben Roethlisberger 13-4, .765

Tim Couch 3-1, .750

Tom Brady 3-1, .750

Baker Mayfield 3-1, .750

Peyton Manning 3-1, .750

Mark Brunell, .667

Tyrod Taylor 2-1, .667

Andy Dalton 40-26-1, .604

Jake Browning 3-2, .600

Steven McNair 3-2, .600

Joe Burrow 20-14, .588

Carson Palmer, 27-21, .563

Ryan Fitzpatrick 4-4-1, .500

