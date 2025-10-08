Where Does New Bengals QB Joe Flacco Rank on List of Best, Worst Records in Paycor Stadium History?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed quarterback Joe Flacco to the team Tuesday after trading to acquire him from the Cleveland Browns.
But the address Flacco will plug into his GPS in the coming days belongs to a building that has not been as welcoming.
Flacco has started 10 games at Paul Brown/Paycor Stadium since entering the league in 2008.
That's the second most in stadium history by an opposing player behind Ben Roethlisberger's 17.
But Flacco has won just three of his 10 starts at Paycor, and he’s 1-5 in his last six.
Among quarterbacks who have made at least three career starts at Paycor since it opened in 2000, Flacco’s .300 winning percentage is sixth worst.
Here is the bottom 11:
Matthew Stafford 0-3, .000
Brandon Allen 0-3, .000
Akili Smith 1-6, .143
Gardner Minshew 1-3, .250
Ryan Tannehill 1-3, .250
Joe Flacco 3-7, .300
Ryan Finley 1-2, .333
Jake Plummer 1-2, .333
Kyle Boller 1-2, .333
Philip Rivers 1-2, .333
Jeff Driskel 1-2, .333
There are 15 stadiums in which Flacco has made at least three starts.
His winning percentage at Paycor is near the bottom, but it doesn’t rank last.
Gillette Stadium (Patriots) 0-3, .000
MetLife Stadium (Giants, Jets) 1-8, .111
Empower Field at Mile High (Broncos) 1-5, .167
Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts) 1-4, .200
Paycor Stadium (Bengals) 3-7, .300
Lambeau Field (Packers) 1-2, .333
EverBank Stadium (Jaguars) 1-2, .333
Acrisure Stadium (Steelers) 5-6, .455
Nissan Stadium (Titans) 2-2, .500
RingCentral Stadium (Raiders) 2-2, .400
NRG Stadium (Texans) 3-2, .600
Hard Rock Stadium (Dolphins) 3-2, .600
Qualcomm Stadium (Chargers) 2-1, .667
M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens) 60-22, .732
Huntington Bank Field (Browns) 13-3, .813
In addition to seven more games at Paycor, Flacco could start road games Acrisure, Hard Rock and M&T Bank stadiums if he remains the Bengals starter for the duration of the season.
Here are Flacco’s stats for his 10 previous starts at Paycor:
2008: Ravens 34, Bengals 3 – 19 for 29 for 280 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs
2009: Bengals 17, Ravens 7 – 18 of 32 for 195 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs
2010: Bengals 15, Ravens 10 – 17 of 39 for 154 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs
2011: Ravens 24, Bengals 16 – 15 of 19 for 130 yards, 1 TD 0 INTs
2012: Bengals 23, Ravens 17 – 4 of 8 for 34 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs
2013: Bengals 34, Ravens 17 – 30 of 50 for 192 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs
2014: Bengals 27, Ravens 24 – 17 of 34 for 195 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs
2016: Bengals 27, Ravens 10 – 32 of 49 for 267 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT
2017: Ravens 20, Bengals 0 – 9 of 17 for 121 yards,1 TD, 1 INT
2018: Bengals 34, Ravens 23 – 32 of 55 for 376 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
Composite: 193 of 332 for 1,944 yards, 8 TDs, 15 INTs
If you’re wondering which quarterbacks have the best winning percentage (minimum three starts) at Paycor in the stadium’s history, here is the list:
Lamar Jackson 4-0, 1.000
Drew Brees 3-0, 1.000
Ben Roethlisberger 13-4, .765
Tim Couch 3-1, .750
Tom Brady 3-1, .750
Baker Mayfield 3-1, .750
Peyton Manning 3-1, .750
Mark Brunell, .667
Tyrod Taylor 2-1, .667
Andy Dalton 40-26-1, .604
Jake Browning 3-2, .600
Steven McNair 3-2, .600
Joe Burrow 20-14, .588
Carson Palmer, 27-21, .563
Ryan Fitzpatrick 4-4-1, .500