With Tush Push Tabled, Look Where Jalen Hurts Ranks Among Career Leaders in 1-Yard TDs, and Who Tops Bengals List?
With the Tush Push in the headlines this week as the NFL owners debated whether it should be outlawed before eventually tabling the decision until next month’s meetings, let’s take a look at the history of 1-yard touchdowns.
There have been 30,201 rushing touchdowns in NFL history (1920-present), and 10,699 have been from 1 yard out – 35.4 percent.
If we want to limit the time frame to the 1970 merger, the ratio essentially remains unchanged, with 7,813 out of 22,154 rushing touchdowns coming from 1 yard out – 35.2 percent.
Emmitt Smith holds the NFL record for most total rushing touchdowns with 164.
But who has the most 1-yard rushing TDs?
That would be Marcus Allen with 56 (or 45.5 percent of his total of 123).
John Riggins is second on the list with 52, and Smith comes in third with 47.
Which quarterback has the most 1-yard TD runs?
Of course, it’s the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.
He surpassed Y.A. Tittle last season. Tittle had 27, and Hurts blew by him with 11 in 2024.
Hurts’ 55 overall rushing touchdowns rank third behind Cam Newton (75) and Josh Allen (65) among quarterbacks.
But Newton only had 20 1-yard TDs, while Josh Allen has 22 and counting.
With 33 of Hurts’ 55 rushing touchdowns coming from 1-yard, that’s an amazing 60 percent.
Those 33 1-yard touchdowns are not only first among quarterbacks, they also rank 15th in NFL history among all players.
If the Tush Push remains legal, Hurts will be on a rocket pace to surpass Marcus Allen, whose 56 1-yard touchdowns came in 222 games.
Hurts only has played 77 games.
Here are the 15 players with the most 1-yard touchdowns in NFL history (and their career games played).
Marcus Allen 56 (222)
John Riggins 52 (175)
Emmitt Smith 47 (226)
Jerome Bettis 43 (192)
LaDainian Tomlinson 42 (170)
Pete Johnson 40 (110)
Marshall Faulk 39 (176)
Gerald Riggs 39 (129)
Adrian Peterson 38 (184)
Derrick Henry 36 (136)
Terry Allen 35 (130)
Bill Brown 35 (194)
Shaun Alexander 34 (123)
Stephen Davis 34 (143)
Jalen Hurts 22 (77)
It’s not Tush Push-related, but if you’re curious about 1-yard receiving touchdowns, let’s look at those numbers.
There have been 1,806 1-yard touchdown receptions in NFL history (1920-2024).
That’s just 4.1 percent of the 43,833 total touchdown receptions.
Who are the NFL leaders in 1-yard touchdown catches?
The list is dominated by tight ends, but there are two active receivers with a chance to become the career leader.
Jimmy Graham 14
Davante Adams 11
Marcedes Lewis 11
Kyle Rudolph 10
Mike Evans 9
Owen Daniels 9
Dallas Clark 9
Jeremy Shockey 9
Cris Carter 9
Irv Smith 8
Tony Gonzalez 8
Anthony Becht 8
Bubba Franks 8
Shannon Sharpe 8
Jerry Rice 8
And because this is a Cincinnati Bengals site, let’s look at the franchise leaders in 1-yard rushing touchdowns and 1-yard receiving touchdowns.
There have been 260 1-yard rushing touchdowns in Bengals history.
Pete Johnson 31
Joe Mixon 18
Ickey Woods 15
Rudi Johnson 14
Larry Kinnebrew 13
Boobie Clark 11
Andy Dalton 9
Jeremy Hill 9
Cedric Benson 9
Ki-Jana Carter 9
And there have been 61 1-yard touchdown receptions in Bengals history.
Jermaine Gresham 5
Tee Higgins 4
Tyler Kroft 4
Dan Ross 4
C.J. Uzomah 4
Carl Pickens 3
Tony McGee 3
