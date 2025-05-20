Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Weigh In on First-Round Pick Shemar Stewart Sitting Out Practices
CINCINNATI – For the third week in a row, Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart is not participating due to the fact in on-field practice sessions.
Unless you count standing in as a running back during a pass-rushing drill for the rest of the defensive ends.
Stewart is one of 15 first-round picks who have yet to sign their rookie deal.
Head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow each addressed Stewart’s absence during their news conferences Tuesday following practice.
“It's always good to be out there physically on the field,” Taylor said. “Mentally is one thing, and he's doing that. He's in meetings, he's studying, he's been great about all that.
“And then the physical thing; you just don't want to fall too far behind,” Taylor added. “Every week that passes can be different. And you want to set yourself up for success. And we expect a great year from Shemar. And so part of that will be getting up to speed when he gets on the field.”
Bengals tackle Amarius Mims was the final first-round pick in the 2024 draft to sign his rookie deal, doing so on July 22, the day before training camp began.
But Mims signed the injury waiver, which Stewart has not, and took part in rookie camp and OTAs.
While Taylor said it obviously would be better for Stewart to be practicing and getting up to speed, he said it’s not difficult being caught in the middle of negotiations between Stewart and the front office – or defensive end Trey Hendrickson and the front office.
“It's not difficult,” he said. “It's part of the business and part of what you just have to adjust do every single year, and it's part of the process.
“I do not take it personally,” he added.
Burrow said he likes what he’s seen for Stewart around the building, even though he hasn’t been able to watch him work.
Asked what advice he would give the rookie, Burrow said:
“Just work hard, develop a routine, find people that are going to help facilitate your success, have great people around you. Go out and make plays, play really hard. Understand your job.
“Everything that I've seen from him in our short time together so far has been very positive. He's always got some energy in his face, comes in ready to work. Obviously we'll see what happens in the season, but I've got a lot of faith in him.”
Second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr. has yet to sign his rookie deal as well, but he has signed the waiver and is participating in practices.
Here are signing dates for every Bengals first-round pick since 2000: