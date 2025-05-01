The Biggest Remaining Roster Holes for All 32 NFL Teams
NFL decision makers can now afford some rest after building their rosters for the 2025 season.
The bulk of the work has been done with free agency and the draft now in the rearview mirror. But most rosters are far from perfect, with glaring holes that could create opportunities for veteran free agents waiting for another opportunity.
Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper could soon join a receiver-needy team. There aren’t many teams that need a quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have to worry about that because the Pittsburgh Steelers clearly don’t mind waiting for him to sign—they didn’t draft a quarterback until the sixth round.
Let’s take a look at the biggest remaining holes for all 32 teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Biggest needs: WR, G, LB, CB
The Cardinals were right to make the defensive line their main offseason priority, but they’d be taking a gamble to trot out the same receiving corps that didn’t play up to expectations last year. Perhaps the team is expecting a massive Year 2 from Marvin Harrison Jr. to make up for the lack of depth at wide receiver. Arizona is lacking talent in the back end of the defense and really needs cornerback Will Johnson, the second-round pick, to be healthy and ready to make an immediate impact. Then again, the revamped defensive front can mask the weaknesses at linebacker and in the secondary.
Atlanta Falcons
Biggest needs: WR, C, DT, CB
The Falcons addressed their biggest need by spending two first-rounders on edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, who could also help as an off-ball linebacker. But there are concerns with the interior of the defensive line. If second-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro improves, this group could look better with veterans Morgan Fox and David Onyemata. Also, depth at cornerback behind A.J. Terrell has been an issue for a few years now, and it was not addressed in the draft nor in free agency. As for another familiar problem, Drake London could again be the lone reliable pass catcher.
Baltimore Ravens
Biggest needs: CB, G, WR
The Ravens are among the teams with the fewest needs, but let’s nitpick for a moment. The guard situation isn’t bad, but both Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees are average starters with little quality depth behind them after the free-agent departure of Patrick Mekari. At receiver, DeAndre Hopkins is being relied upon to be a solid third option. At 32 years old, that’s a risky bet. And at corner, can T.J. Tampa play meaningful snaps and hold up in place of Brandon Stephens?
Buffalo Bills
Biggest needs: WR, S, CB
Buffalo addressed cornerback in the first round of the draft with Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, but the depth behind the starters is concerning. A hamstring pull could put Buffalo’s secondary in a tough spot with Tre’Davious White potentially being the next man up. Things aren’t better at safety, with the trio of Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin being one of the most underwhelming in the league. For the receivers, the depth is decent, but there’s not a true No. 1 option.
Carolina Panthers
Biggest needs: TE, LB, CB
The Panthers’ offense has come a long way since coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan became the decision makers last year. But there’s a glaring hole after the team failed to get one of the talented tight ends in the draft. It’s hard to knock them for that because Carolina used its first three picks on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. If the latter two picks produce right away, this defensive front could be vastly better in 2025, especially with a healthy Derrick Brown and the signing of Tershawn Wharton. The back end of the defense needs some work, but it’s not as pressing with the arrival of safety Tre'von Moehrig.
Chicago Bears
Biggest needs: G, LB, CB, S
The Bears were a guard short of having a stellar draft class. They’re really banking on Jonah Jackson having a bounce-back season after spending most of 2024 on the Los Angeles Rams’ bench. But they at least added insurance to the tackle spots, selecting Ozzy Trapilo and Luke Newman. With most of the focus on Caleb Williams’s new blockers and pass catchers, there might be an overlooked dilemma with a Bears defense that was built to fit the scheme of former coach Matt Eberflus. Chicago probably should have put more effort into getting players who suit the scheme for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
Cincinnati Bengals
Biggest needs: CB, S, Edge
Cincinnati was expected to go heavy on the defensive side in the draft, and yet only took three players to help the cause. Shemar Stewart will pair well with Trey Hendrickson, but the rotation behind them is thin at best with Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy. The secondary is even more concerning. General manager Duke Tobin did nothing to address one of the more porous groups in football, now relying once more on Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt and a host of underwhelming others.
Cleveland Browns
Biggest needs: QB, OL, S
Let’s focus on the situation under center. The Browns somehow have five quarterbacks on their roster coming out of the draft in Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Amazingly, it’d be a stretch for any of them to start on any other team in the league. And the offense isn’t exactly ready-made for the winner of this competition, as the offensive line is still a huge question mark, while the weaponry is suspect on the outside beyond Jerry Jeudy.
Dallas Cowboys
Biggest needs: WR, DT, LB, S
It’s debatable whether the Cowboys did enough to improve their backfield, but they at least gave themselves options by signing two veterans (Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders) and adding two Day 3 picks (Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah). The biggest offensive need is a quality No. 2 wide receiver to help CeeDee Lamb. Perhaps Dallas’s biggest offseason move was re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, but he too doesn’t have enough help. Mazi Smith, the 2023 first-round pick, has struggled to find his footing and hasn’t done much to bolster the team’s shaky run defense. Similar to the running backs, the Cowboys added bodies to the linebacker group, but they’re still lacking difference makers.
Denver Broncos
Biggest needs: WR, TE, C
Not surprisingly, all of Denver’s biggest needs are on offense. General manager George Paton did a nice job signing Evan Engram to shore up the team’s tight end spot, but he’s a Band-Aid. The Broncos still need a long-term answer there, which can also be said about the receivers unless second-year men like Devaughn Vele or Troy Franklin develop into consistent starters. The offensive line is middling, but center is a big concern with Luke Wattenberg being the current projected starter for a second straight year.
Detroit Lions
Biggest needs: Edge, CB
The Lions’ stellar roster allowed them the flexibility to spend a first-round pick on a specialist rather than an all-around player. Tyleik Williams might be the best run stopper in the 2025 draft, but pass rushing wasn’t a strength of his in college. Building a rotation of pass rushers is without a doubt this team’s biggest need, especially with Aidan Hutchinson working his way back from his significant leg injury. Cornerback could also be a problem if 2024 draft picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. don’t play better than they did as rookies.
Green Bay Packers
Biggest needs: Edge, DT, CB
The Packers are set on offense, but they put too much focus on that side of the ball. Green Bay now needs fourth-round edge rusher Barryn Sorrell to quickly find his footing and aid a defensive front that has been disappointing in recent seasons. Lukas Van Ness, Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt are coming off rocky 2024 seasons. There could also be a gaping hole at cornerback if the team doesn’t reach a resolution with Jaire Alexander.
Houston Texans
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, DT
Houston was a sieve up front all year long, giving up the third-most sacks in the league, only behind the Bears and Browns. And in the postseason, C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times in a divisional round loss to the Chiefs. This offseason, Houston traded former All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil before bringing in Cam Robinson, Ed Ingram and Laken Tomlinson. In the draft, only one of nine picks were used on a lineman. It’s a massive, massive concern.
Indianapolis Colts
Biggest needs: QB, CB, Edge
The Colts have a roster that’s good enough to make the playoffs … if the quarterbacks can do anything. Anthony Richardson dealt with injuries again last year while failing to complete half his passes. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones was benched in New York before the Giants released him. Those two are now competing for the starting job. Defensively, Charvarius Ward was an excellent signing, but is he enough to shore up the secondary? And up front, Indianapolis needs plenty from second-year man Laiatu Latu.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Biggest needs: OT, TE, S
Jacksonville underwent a significant change this offseason with Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke being fired and replaced by Liam Coen and James Gladstone, respectively. Gladstone revamped the offense in both free agency and the draft with receiver/corner Travis Hunter and new offensive linemen. Still, Anton Harrison and Walker Little are one of the league’s more questionable tackle duos, and there’s not a quality tight end on the roster. There are still big needs to be filled in Duval County.
Kansas City Chiefs
Biggest needs: OG, DT, RB
As one would expect for a team coming off its fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years, the Chiefs don’t have a ton of issues. That said, there’s pressure on second-year man Kingsley Suamataia to step in at left guard after failing to work out at left tackle last season. He’s replacing an All-Pro in Joe Thuney, who was traded for a 2026 fourth-round pick. Defensively, Omarr Norman-Lott and Jerry Tillery will see most of the snaps next to Chris Jones on the interior, but can either make the impact we saw from Tershawn Wharton before he landed a $54 million deal this offseason with the Panthers? Time will tell.
Las Vegas Raiders
Biggest needs: WR, OL, CB
The Raiders changed things up this offseason, bringing in coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. However, there’s still much more to be done, even with the Raiders selecting 12 players in the draft. At receiver, there’s nothing proven beyond Jakobi Meyers. Up front, it’s left tackle Kolton Miller and a mixture of young players with upside and unproven question marks. Defensively, the back seven is a looming concern, especially in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles Chargers
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB
The Chargers are going to be able to run the ball, but can they do enough things beyond that to compete for the AFC West? Los Angeles released edge rusher Joey Bosa and watched receiver Josh Palmer leave in free agency, and didn’t adequately replace either unless second-round wideout Tre Harris makes an instant impact. On the back end, Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. both departed, and were replaced by Donte Jackson and not much else. All of this equals a team with upside, but also some serious concerns.
Los Angeles Rams
Biggest needs: OT, C, LB, CB
The Rams received a hard-to-refuse offer from the Falcons that netted them an extra first-round pick next year, but the trade hindered this year’s roster. With fewer picks, Los Angeles didn’t add depth to an offensive line that has an opening at center, and it doesn’t help that veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein has missed time and recently had shoulder surgery. The Rams also neglected needs in the back end of the defense, but fortunately for them, they’re loaded with pass rushers.
Miami Dolphins
Biggest needs: CB, S, IOL
Miami tried to address the interior of its offensive line by signing guard James Daniels and drafting his potential counterpart in Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round. But is that enough, or are the Dolphins still vulnerable to inside pressure as they were a year ago? Defensively, a trade of Jalen Ramsey would further weaken an already mediocre secondary, but it’s the right move from a financial standpoint. That said, the Dolphins are without a single impact player on the back end.
Minnesota Vikings
Biggest needs: CB, S
After taking care of the interior on both sides of the trenches, the Vikings are an outside cornerback away from having one of the better rosters in the league. Obviously, plenty depends on how J.J. McCarthy performs in his first season as the starting quarterback. But if he struggles, Minnesota might be kicking itself for not adding more defensive backs to help limit damage, especially with the free agency departure of safety Camryn Bynum.
New England Patriots
Biggest needs: IOL, DT, WR
New England did a ton to upgrade its roster in all three phases this offseason both through free agency and the draft. Still, there’s a reason the Patriots were drafting fourth overall this past season. Up front, they signed center Garrett Bradbury, but the interior is still one of the biggest question marks on the roster. Defensively, Christian Barmore is back healthy, but he missed all but four games with blood clots. If he’s not able to return at full strength, New England is relying on Milton Williams, who while talented, has never played 50% of his team’s snaps.
New Orleans Saints
Biggest needs: WR, OL, DT, CB
With Derek Carr possibly on the way out, the Saints gave themselves another QB option with the second-round selection of Tyler Shough. But the team could have used that pick to bolster a weak defensive front. Bryan Bresee, the 2023 first-round pick, hasn’t been the answer at defensive tackle. New Orleans also has a hole at cornerback after the free agency departure of Paulson Adebo. As for a smaller need, the Saints could use another wideout, with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed coming off injuries.
New York Giants
Biggest needs: WR, TE, OL, CB
The Giants deserve credit for adding viable options at quarterback, but Russell Wilson—if he holds onto the job—won’t have many targets outside of Malik Nabers, who could flirt with 130-plus receptions based on how this receiving corps ends up looking. There are also question marks on the Giants’ offensive line—they really need a healthy season from Andrew Thomas. But, hey, maybe versatile running back Cam Skattebo can help with blocking and pass catching in his rookie season.
New York Jets
Biggest needs: QB, WR, TE
There were a few avenues to go with the Jets, but let’s look at the offense. New York is hoping Justin Fields is an answer under center, despite now being on his third team in as many years. If Fields can’t get the job done, there’s a good chance Gang Green will be looking for a signal-caller in the first round of the 2026 draft. As for the pass catchers, it’s Garrett Wilson and a ton of concerns. The Jets need second-round tight end Mason Taylor to jump right in and make a difference, or the passing game will struggle to get off the ground.
Philadelphia Eagles
Biggest needs: WR, edge, CB
The Eagles’ defensive front depth took a hit with the free agency departures of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. Perhaps a stacked linebacker group of Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean and rookie Jihaad Campbell can make up for the lost production. There’s also the possibility of Bryce Huff having a bounce-back season after a dreadful Year 1 in Philadelphia. That’s if he doesn’t get traded. Second-round rookie safety Andrew Mukuba could have plenty on his plate with the team needing to fill the voids left by Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Biggest needs: QB, CB, NT
If the Steelers can finally sign Aaron Rodgers, they become one of the league’s most intriguing teams with talent across the roster. However, if Rodgers decides to either retire or go elsewhere, Pittsburgh is back in its familiar spot of trying to win without an adequate player under center. The Steelers also have some concerns on defense, specifically at corner. Pittsburgh has a nice youngster in Joey Porter Jr., but is also hoping Darius Slay can find the fountain of youth at 34 years old. If he can’t, the secondary becomes a meaningful concern for a team with designs on a deep run.
San Francisco 49ers
Biggest needs: G, DT, CB, S
The 49ers did their best to replace all the defensive starters they lost in free agency. Their first five draft picks were spent on defense, including No. 11 pick Mykel Williams, who will be Nick Bosa’s new running mate. But San Francisco might be asking a lot from second-round defensive tackle Alfred Collins. The team is lacking a star player in the middle of the defensive line. With the focus on defense, the 49ers neglected their holes on the offensive line, which could cost them during the season.
Seattle Seahawks
Biggest needs: WR, OL, LB
The Seahawks’ needs aren’t as bad after they delivered an impressive draft class. But the versatile Grey Zabel, the No. 18 pick, can’t start at every position on the offensive line. Seattle could still use upgrades at center, guard and tackle. Depth could possibly be a problem with the pass catchers if Cooper Kupp again struggles with injuries, though the team did draft talented tight end Elijah Arroyo in the second round.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Biggest needs: LB, S
Not enough people are paying attention to the loaded offense in Tampa Bay. There’s depth and star power at every position on that side of the ball, including the loaded receiving corps that just gained first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. Even the defense appears to be in good shape after the Buccaneers signed Haason Reddick and drafted edge rushers David Walker and Elijah Roberts to possibly improve the pass rush this season. They could use, however, another safety to support Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tennessee Titans
Biggest needs: WR, TE, CB
First-year general manager Mike Borgonzi did a nice job filling in some of the roster holes for the Titans this offseason, most notably with quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. Still, Tennessee lacks top-tier playmaking on the outside, as only Calvin Ridley is a real threat to beat quality corners. On the inside, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will be tasked with taking a big step in the passing game after notching just 479 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Having Ward should help that cause, but the rookie will also need some help from his veterans.
Washington Commanders
Biggest needs: WR, edge, S
The Commanders won’t be a surprise team this year after the splash moves they made to improve the offensive line and receiving corps. Still, Jayden Daniels could use another wideout to play behind Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin. Then again, Daniels flourished as a rookie, making it work with what he had on the field. As for the defense, the biggest need is at edge rusher partly because they don’t have many long-term options at the position. Washington is again hoping for production from Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell.